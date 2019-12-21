FG FT Reb
FURMAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lyons 36 9-18 4-5 1-3 1 1 25
Mounce 35 5-9 0-0 3-11 1 3 12
Hunter 34 3-10 0-0 0-4 2 0 7
Gurley 33 4-7 0-4 2-3 5 2 8
Bothwell 28 3-6 0-0 0-1 3 2 8
Slawson 17 1-6 0-0 1-3 0 3 2
Clark 8 1-3 0-0 1-3 0 0 2
Pugh 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Kenney 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-60 4-9 8-28 12 12 64

Percentages: FG .433, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Lyons 3-8, Bothwell 2-3, Mounce 2-3, Hunter 1-6, Clark 0-1, Pugh 0-1, Slawson 0-1, Gurley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mounce).

Turnovers: 9 (Mounce 4, Bothwell 2, Gurley 2, Lyons).

Steals: 7 (Hunter 3, Lyons 2, Bothwell, Gurley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MERCER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stair 40 3-6 0-0 1-8 3 1 6
Gary 37 5-9 0-0 1-3 1 2 13
Dimitrijevic 36 1-8 2-2 0-4 10 1 5
Bender 33 9-16 1-3 4-10 1 1 19
Love 23 2-6 0-0 0-4 2 1 5
Cummings 21 4-7 1-1 0-2 1 3 12
Glisson 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Rivera 3 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Baffuto 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Urey 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-54 4-6 7-32 18 11 62

Percentages: FG .463, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Cummings 3-5, Gary 3-7, Love 1-3, Dimitrijevic 1-4, Rivera 0-1, Stair 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bender 4, Baffuto, Stair).

Turnovers: 12 (Dimitrijevic 3, Gary 3, Bender 2, Love 2, Rivera, Urey).

Steals: 4 (Love 2, Bender, Stair).

Technical Fouls: None.

Furman 30 34 64
Mercer 30 32 62

A_3,172 (3,500).