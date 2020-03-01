https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/FRESNO-ST-63-WYOMING-55-15095826.php
FRESNO ST. 63, WYOMING 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WYOMING
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banks
|34
|4-8
|0-1
|0-6
|2
|1
|9
|Hendricks
|39
|4-13
|1-1
|0-6
|1
|1
|13
|Maldonado
|27
|3-10
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|5
|8
|Marble
|14
|2-4
|2-3
|3-4
|1
|5
|6
|Taylor
|40
|6-12
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|3
|19
|Milton
|27
|0-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|0
|Foster
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Fornstrom
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Porter
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|7-11
|3-27
|9
|21
|55
Percentages: FG .358, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Taylor 4-5, Hendricks 4-13, Banks 1-3, Maldonado 1-5, Foster 0-1, Marble 0-1, Milton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Banks, Taylor).
Turnovers: 10 (Maldonado 3, Milton 3, Foster, Hendricks, Marble, Taylor).
Steals: 6 (Marble 3, Banks, Foster, Maldonado).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FRESNO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grimes
|25
|3-8
|2-6
|4-14
|1
|1
|9
|Robinson
|26
|3-6
|0-1
|3-7
|1
|1
|6
|Blackwell
|29
|2-4
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|J.Hyder
|35
|4-13
|2-3
|0-4
|3
|2
|11
|Williams
|33
|1-5
|7-8
|0-2
|5
|4
|10
|Holland
|28
|2-4
|0-0
|1-9
|0
|1
|6
|Hart
|18
|3-7
|4-4
|0-0
|0
|2
|11
|Agau
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|19-49
|17-24
|8-40
|11
|15
|63
Percentages: FG .388, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Blackwell 2-4, Holland 2-4, Hart 1-2, J.Hyder 1-3, Grimes 1-4, Williams 1-4, Robinson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Grimes, Hart, Robinson).
Turnovers: 12 (Blackwell 4, Grimes 3, J.Hyder 2, Robinson 2, Williams).
Steals: 4 (Blackwell, J.Hyder, Robinson, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wyoming
|22
|33
|—
|55
|Fresno St.
|21
|42
|—
|63
A_7,156 (15,544).
