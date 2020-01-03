https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/FAU-79-UTSA-64-14946250.php
FAU 79, UTSA 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTSA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wallace
|37
|10-23
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|27
|Jackson
|31
|3-18
|0-0
|0-5
|5
|5
|8
|Czumbel
|30
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Hellums
|24
|6-15
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|13
|Bior
|22
|1-5
|1-2
|2-9
|0
|1
|3
|Barisic
|20
|3-8
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|7
|Frohnen
|20
|2-2
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|4
|Rodriguez
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|2
|Germany
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Whiteside
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-75
|3-4
|10-34
|11
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .347, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Wallace 5-12, Jackson 2-9, Barisic 1-6, Hellums 1-6, Bior 0-1, Czumbel 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Barisic 3, Bior 2, Jackson 2, Germany, Hellums, Wallace).
Steals: 4 (Bior, Frohnen, Jackson, Wallace).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ingram
|30
|6-11
|2-3
|1-4
|3
|3
|15
|Winchester
|28
|4-7
|1-2
|1-8
|3
|4
|10
|Forrest
|26
|1-4
|10-12
|0-1
|3
|2
|13
|Maitre
|26
|2-5
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|2
|8
|Taylor
|21
|3-10
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|6
|Silins
|20
|2-6
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|1
|6
|Zecevic
|20
|3-5
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|1
|8
|Blackshear
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|2
|Sebree
|13
|4-8
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|11
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|18-24
|6-38
|13
|14
|79
Percentages: FG .441, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Sebree 3-7, Maitre 2-4, Ingram 1-1, Zecevic 1-2, Forrest 1-3, Winchester 1-3, Blackshear 0-1, Taylor 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Ingram 2, Maitre 2, Winchester 2, Sebree, Silins, Taylor, Zecevic).
Steals: 6 (Forrest 2, Ingram 2, Blackshear, Winchester).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UTSA
|31
|33
|—
|64
|FAU
|42
|37
|—
|79
A_747 (5,000).
