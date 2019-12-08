Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Aston Villa 1, Leicester 4

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish (45).

Leicester: Jamie Vardy (20, 75), Kelechi Iheanacho (41), Jonny Evans (49).

Halftime: 1-2.

Newcastle 2, Southampton 1

Newcastle: Jonjo Shelvey (68), Federico Fernandez (87).

Southampton: Danny Ings (52).

Halftime: 0-0.

Norwich 1, Sheffield United 2

Norwich: Alexander Tettey (27).

Sheffield United: Enda Stevens (49), George Baldock (52).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship West Brom 5, Swansea 1

West Brom: Semi Ajayi (25), Matheus Pereira (34), Hal Robson-Kanu (44), Matt Phillips (70), Kyle Edwards (74).

Swansea: Sam Surridge (39).

Halftime: 3-1.

England League One England League Two England National League