FG FT Reb
FURMAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gurley 36 5-17 4-6 1-3 1 3 14
Mounce 34 5-9 1-3 2-6 0 3 12
Slawson 23 0-4 4-4 1-3 1 4 4
Hunter 35 2-5 0-0 0-2 3 1 6
Lyons 31 7-9 1-1 0-4 1 5 18
Bothwell 30 3-7 5-5 0-1 2 2 11
Clark 8 0-1 1-2 1-2 0 1 1
Kenney 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-52 16-21 5-21 8 19 66

Percentages: FG .423, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Lyons 3-5, Hunter 2-5, Mounce 1-3, Bothwell 0-2, Slawson 0-3, Gurley 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Slawson).

Turnovers: 10 (Lyons 4, Gurley 2, Mounce 2, Bothwell, Hunter).

Steals: 8 (Bothwell 3, Mounce 2, Clark, Hunter, Slawson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ETSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
N'Guessan 18 3-5 3-4 1-3 0 4 9
Boyd 30 3-9 2-2 1-3 2 2 10
Hodges 34 5-11 4-4 1-7 1 4 14
Tisdale 37 5-9 3-7 4-8 4 1 15
Williamson 31 2-5 0-0 0-3 2 2 5
Good 19 4-8 2-2 1-6 2 1 13
Hugley 16 3-6 1-1 3-6 0 2 7
Patterson 10 1-1 0-0 2-4 0 1 2
Corley 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-54 15-20 13-41 11 18 75

Percentages: FG .481, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Good 3-7, Tisdale 2-5, Boyd 2-7, Williamson 1-4, Hodges 0-1, Hugley 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Boyd, Hodges, Hugley).

Turnovers: 15 (Hodges 4, Tisdale 4, Williamson 3, Boyd, Corley, Hugley, N'Guessan).

Steals: 4 (Good 2, Patterson, Tisdale).

Technical Fouls: None.

Furman 32 34 66
ETSU 35 40 75

A_6,177 (6,149).