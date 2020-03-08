Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
JAMES MADISON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wilson 29 5-8 1-4 3-7 1 1 11
Wooden 29 4-4 0-0 0-6 0 2 9
Banks 30 1-5 3-4 2-6 2 3 5
Lewis 36 7-16 2-5 0-3 0 3 17
Parker 36 5-12 0-0 1-3 3 2 11
Harvey 15 0-3 2-2 0-2 0 0 2
Christmas 11 0-0 2-2 1-2 0 1 2
Jacobs 11 2-4 0-0 2-5 0 0 4
Dobbs 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-53 10-17 9-34 6 12 61

Percentages: FG .453, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Wooden 1-1, Parker 1-5, Lewis 1-7, Banks 0-1, Dobbs 0-1, Harvey 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Banks, Wilson).

Turnovers: 10 (Parker 5, Dobbs, Jacobs, Lewis, Wilson, Wooden).

Steals: 4 (Lewis 3, Jacobs).

Technical Fouls: Banks, 4:47 second.

FG FT Reb
ELON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hannah 24 1-2 0-0 2-4 3 2 2
McIntosh 33 5-12 0-0 0-3 3 5 12
Wooten 36 3-8 2-2 1-2 3 3 10
Sheffield 34 4-16 1-1 1-6 4 3 10
Woods 40 4-10 4-5 1-7 2 3 15
Poser 16 7-9 0-1 1-2 0 1 14
Pack 9 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Fuller 8 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-60 7-9 6-25 15 18 63

Percentages: FG .400, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Woods 3-7, McIntosh 2-7, Wooten 2-7, Sheffield 1-5, Pack 0-1, Fuller 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Poser 2).

Turnovers: 8 (Sheffield 3, Wooten 2, Fuller, Hannah, Woods).

Steals: 6 (Woods 4, Sheffield 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

James Madison 34 27 61
Elon 28 35 63

