E. ILLINOIS 70, JACKSONVILLE ST. 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSONVILLE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hudson
|35
|2-8
|3-3
|2-3
|4
|2
|7
|Henry
|32
|7-11
|1-2
|3-14
|0
|2
|16
|Harden
|25
|3-10
|5-5
|1-1
|0
|3
|11
|Ware
|25
|2-8
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|1
|8
|Cross
|23
|8-10
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|5
|18
|Cook
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Hilaire
|15
|3-8
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|6
|Roub
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Welsch
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|0
|Zeliznak
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|14-18
|10-34
|9
|18
|69
Percentages: FG .433, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Roub 1-2, Ware 1-2, Henry 1-3, Cook 0-1, Hudson 0-2, Harden 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Henry).
Turnovers: 14 (Cook 3, Welsch 3, Cross 2, Henry, Hudson, Roub, St. Hilaire, Ware, Zeliznak).
Steals: 6 (Henry 2, Hudson 2, Harden, St. Hilaire).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dixon
|37
|5-10
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|4
|11
|Wallace
|36
|7-13
|5-5
|0-5
|4
|3
|20
|M.Smith
|34
|5-12
|3-4
|0-6
|2
|2
|14
|Matlock
|30
|1-3
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|0
|2
|S.Smith
|17
|3-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|8
|Duffus
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Charles
|11
|3-6
|0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|8
|Skipper-Brown
|11
|1-3
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|5
|2
|Johnson
|10
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|10-15
|6-28
|10
|18
|70
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (S.Smith 2-2, Charles 2-4, Wallace 1-2, M.Smith 1-6, Matlock 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dixon, M.Smith, Matlock, Wallace).
Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 3, Wallace 3, S.Smith 2, Charles, Duffus, M.Smith, Skipper-Brown).
Steals: 6 (Dixon 3, Charles, Duffus, M.Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Jacksonville St.
|25
|44
|—
|69
|E. Illinois
|32
|38
|—
|70
A_1,460 (5,400).
