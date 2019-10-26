Dutch Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ajax
|10
|8
|2
|0
|31
|7
|26
|PSV Eindhoven
|10
|7
|2
|1
|26
|9
|23
|Vitesse Arnhem
|10
|7
|2
|1
|22
|13
|23
|AZ Alkmaar
|10
|6
|2
|2
|21
|8
|20
|Willem II
|11
|6
|1
|4
|14
|15
|19
|Utrecht
|10
|5
|2
|3
|20
|13
|17
|SC Heerenveen
|10
|4
|4
|2
|16
|11
|16
|FC Twente
|11
|4
|3
|4
|21
|20
|15
|Sparta
|10
|4
|3
|3
|18
|18
|15
|Heracles Almelo
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|15
|15
|Feyenoord Rotterdam
|10
|3
|5
|2
|19
|18
|14
|FC Groningen
|10
|4
|1
|5
|12
|12
|13
|FC Zwolle
|10
|3
|1
|6
|16
|22
|10
|FC Emmen
|11
|3
|1
|7
|14
|24
|10
|VVV Venlo
|10
|3
|0
|7
|10
|24
|9
|ADO Den Haag
|10
|2
|0
|8
|11
|21
|6
|Fortuna Sittard
|10
|1
|3
|6
|13
|25
|6
|RKC Waalwijk
|11
|0
|1
|10
|10
|33
|1
___
AZ Alkmaar 2, SC Heerenveen 4
RKC Waalwijk 1, Ajax 2
FC Twente 0, Willem II 1
Utrecht 3, PSV Eindhoven 0
VVV Venlo 0, Vitesse Arnhem 4
FC Zwolle 3, ADO Den Haag 1
FC Emmen 2, Fortuna Sittard 1
FC Groningen 2, Sparta 0
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1, Heracles Almelo 1
FC Twente 4, FC Emmen 1
Willem II 2, RKC Waalwijk 1
Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) vs. ADO Den Haag (Netherlands), 1745 GMT
Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands) vs. VVV Venlo (Netherlands), 1745 GMT
Heracles Almelo (Netherlands) vs. FC Zwolle (Netherlands), 1845 GMT
SC Heerenveen (Netherlands) vs. FC Groningen (Netherlands), 1115 GMT
Sparta (Netherlands) vs. Utrecht (Netherlands), 1330 GMT
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), 1330 GMT
Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands), 1545 GMT
FC Zwolle (Netherlands) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 1900 GMT
RKC Waalwijk (Netherlands) vs. Heracles Almelo (Netherlands), 1730 GMT
Sparta (Netherlands) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 1845 GMT
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs. FC Twente (Netherlands), 1945 GMT
FC Emmen (Netherlands) vs. Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands), 1115 GMT
Utrecht (Netherlands) vs. Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands), 1330 GMT
VVV Venlo (Netherlands) vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands), 1330 GMT
FC Groningen (Netherlands) vs. Willem II (Netherlands), 1330 GMT
ADO Den Haag (Netherlands) vs. SC Heerenveen (Netherlands), 1545 GMT