Detroit-Oakland Runs

Athletics first. Marcus Semien doubles to deep center field. Matt Chapman flies out to deep right field to Travis Demeritte. Marcus Semien to third. Matt Olson hit by pitch. Mark Canha grounds out to third base, Dawel Lugo to John Hicks. Matt Olson to second. Marcus Semien scores. Chad Pinder flies out to deep right field to Travis Demeritte.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 1, Tigers 0.

Athletics fourth. Matt Olson lines out to deep right center field to Travis Demeritte. Mark Canha singles to center field. Chad Pinder singles to right field. Mark Canha to third. Khris Davis doubles to deep center field. Chad Pinder scores. Mark Canha scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shallow center field, Ronny Rodriguez to John Hicks. Khris Davis to third. Sheldon Neuse grounds out to second base, Ronny Rodriguez to John Hicks.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Tigers 0.

Tigers fifth. Christin Stewart homers to center field. John Hicks strikes out swinging. Grayson Greiner flies out to right center field to Chad Pinder. Jordy Mercer flies out to left center field to Jurickson Profar.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 3, Tigers 1.