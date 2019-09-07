Detroit-Oakland Runs

Athletics second. Seth Brown singles to right field. Khris Davis strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar singles to right field. Seth Brown to second. Ramon Laureano hit by pitch. Jurickson Profar to second. Seth Brown to third. Josh Phegley doubles to deep right field. Ramon Laureano to third. Jurickson Profar scores. Seth Brown scores. Marcus Semien walks. Matt Chapman walks. Marcus Semien to second. Josh Phegley to third. Ramon Laureano scores. Matt Olson reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Matt Chapman out at second. Marcus Semien to third. Josh Phegley scores. Mark Canha strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 4, Tigers 0.

Tigers seventh. Miguel Cabrera walks. Christin Stewart homers to center field. Miguel Cabrera scores. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to shallow right field, Marcus Semien to Matt Olson. Dawel Lugo singles to right field. Travis Demeritte reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Dawel Lugo out at second. Grayson Greiner singles to right field. Travis Demeritte to second. Willi Castro flies out to deep left center field to Ramon Laureano.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 4, Tigers 2.

Tigers eighth. Victor Reyes grounds out to second base, Jurickson Profar to Matt Olson. Harold Castro grounds out to shortstop, Marcus Semien to Matt Olson. Miguel Cabrera singles to center field. Christin Stewart doubles to deep right field. Gordon Beckham to third. Jeimer Candelario hit by pitch. Dawel Lugo singles to shallow right field. Jeimer Candelario to third. Brandon Dixon scores. Gordon Beckham scores. Travis Demeritte called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 4, Athletics 4.

Tigers eleventh. Dawel Lugo singles to right field. Travis Demeritte out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Paul Blackburn to Jurickson Profar. Dawel Lugo to second. Grayson Greiner flies out to deep left field to Chad Pinder. Willi Castro doubles. Dawel Lugo scores. Victor Reyes strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 5, Athletics 4.