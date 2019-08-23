Detroit-Houston Runs

Astros fourth. Michael Brantley doubles to deep right field. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Michael Brantley scores. Yordan Alvarez lines out to deep center field to Harold Castro. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shortstop, Ronny Rodriguez to Brandon Dixon. Abraham Toro grounds out to second base, Ronny Rodriguez to Brandon Dixon.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Tigers 0.

Astros sixth. Jose Altuve flies out to center field to Harold Castro. Michael Brantley singles to shortstop. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Michael Brantley to third. Yordan Alvarez doubles to right field. Alex Bregman to third. Michael Brantley scores. Yuli Gurriel is intentionally walked. Abraham Toro reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yuli Gurriel to second. Yordan Alvarez to third. Alex Bregman out at home. Martin Maldonado flies out to shallow right field to Travis Demeritte.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 3, Tigers 0.

Astros seventh. Josh Reddick singles to left center field. George Springer walks. Josh Reddick to second. Jose Altuve walks. George Springer to second. Josh Reddick to third. Michael Brantley singles to center field. Jose Altuve to second. George Springer scores. Josh Reddick scores. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Michael Brantley out at second. Jose Altuve to third. Yordan Alvarez walks. Alex Bregman to second. Yuli Gurriel singles to right center field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Alex Bregman to third. Jose Altuve scores. Abraham Toro flies out to right field to Travis Demeritte. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shortstop, Niko Goodrum to Brandon Dixon.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 6, Tigers 0.

Tigers ninth. Victor Reyes strikes out swinging. Harold Castro singles to right field. John Hicks pinch-hitting for Miguel Cabrera. John Hicks homers to center field. Harold Castro scores. Niko Goodrum homers to center field. Brandon Dixon grounds out to shortstop, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Travis Demeritte walks. Ronny Rodriguez walks. Dawel Lugo flies out to deep right field to Josh Reddick.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 6, Tigers 3.