Detroit-Cleveland Runs

Tigers third. Jake Rogers doubles to deep left field. Willi Castro out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Aaron Civale to Jake Bauers. Jake Rogers to third. Victor Reyes out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Yasiel Puig. Jake Rogers scores. Harold Castro grounds out to second base, Mike Freeman to Jake Bauers.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 1, Indians 0.

Indians third. Ryan Flaherty singles to center field. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging. Oscar Mercado strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana singles to center field. Ryan Flaherty scores. Yasiel Puig singles to left field. Carlos Santana to second. Mike Freeman strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 1, Indians 1.

Indians tenth. Roberto Perez reaches on error. Fielding error by Willi Castro. Ryan Flaherty out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Jose Cisnero to Jeimer Candelario. Bradley Zimmer to second. Francisco Lindor is intentionally walked. Oscar Mercado reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Francisco Lindor out at second. Bradley Zimmer to third. Carlos Santana is intentionally walked. Yasiel Puig singles to deep right field. Carlos Santana to second. Oscar Mercado to third. Bradley Zimmer scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Indians 2, Tigers 1.