Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 63 32.3 501-946 .530 70-219 217-266 .816 1289 20.5
Murray 53 32.6 366-807 .454 99-287 156-175 .891 987 18.6
Barton 56 33.0 318-710 .448 101-270 101-131 .771 838 15.0
Millsap 42 24.3 175-361 .485 43-98 104-124 .839 497 11.8
Grant 62 26.3 254-541 .470 83-210 123-167 .737 714 11.5
Harris 54 31.9 210-505 .416 66-203 72-88 .818 558 10.3
Morris 63 21.6 219-469 .467 53-139 48-59 .814 539 8.6
Beasley 41 18.2 117-301 .389 58-161 33-38 .868 325 7.9
Porter 46 14.2 141-280 .504 43-101 33-43 .767 358 7.8
Plumlee 51 17.1 151-243 .621 0-4 74-138 .536 376 7.4
Craig 48 17.6 95-205 .463 35-106 20-31 .645 245 5.1
Dozier 20 11.7 36-90 .400 7-28 7-11 .636 86 4.3
Bates-Diop 2 9.5 2-2 1.000 0-0 3-4 .750 7 3.5
Hernangomez 34 12.4 38-110 .345 15-60 16-25 .640 107 3.1
Vonleh 3 5.3 3-3 1.000 1-1 1-2 .500 8 2.7
McRae 4 8.0 2-6 .333 2-4 3-4 .750 9 2.3
Cancar 14 3.2 6-15 .400 1-6 4-4 1.000 17 1.2
Vanderbilt 9 4.6 5-7 .714 0-0 0-0 .000 10 1.1
TEAM 63 242.4 2639-5601 .471 677-1897 1015-1310 .775 6970 110.6
OPPONENTS 63 242.4 2495-5424 .460 728-2098 1058-1396 .758 6776 107.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 153 488 641 10.2 431 6.8 194 0 76 195 43
Murray 41 165 206 3.9 255 4.8 92 0 62 116 15
Barton 75 278 353 6.3 207 3.7 119 0 56 86 26
Millsap 85 157 242 5.8 66 1.6 120 0 36 58 27
Grant 51 168 219 3.5 76 1.2 136 0 43 55 51
Harris 26 133 159 2.9 115 2.1 114 0 74 57 14
Morris 20 92 112 1.8 224 3.6 63 0 52 45 14
Beasley 9 68 77 1.9 48 1.2 50 0 31 36 6
Porter 53 144 197 4.3 35 .8 73 0 19 35 19
Plumlee 89 184 273 5.4 122 2.4 119 0 28 69 30
Craig 48 107 155 3.2 33 .7 108 0 17 21 31
Dozier 5 25 30 1.5 29 1.5 27 0 7 11 5
Bates-Diop 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Hernangomez 24 71 95 2.8 22 .6 29 0 5 18 5
Vonleh 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 2 0 0 2 0
McRae 1 4 5 1.2 4 1.0 2 0 2 0 1
Cancar 5 5 10 .7 3 .2 7 0 1 3 1
Vanderbilt 3 5 8 .9 2 .2 6 0 3 7 1
TEAM 690 2100 2790 44.3 1673 26.6 1263 1 512 860 290
OPPONENTS 627 2058 2685 42.6 1580 25.1 1270 1 447 903 286