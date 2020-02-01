Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
DENVER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Craig 21:56 4-7 0-0 2-5 2 2 11
Grant 32:26 4-12 0-0 1-4 2 3 10
Jokic 33:16 7-17 0-0 0-10 9 4 15
Barton 33:40 9-16 0-0 2-7 8 1 24
Morris 29:24 5-9 3-3 0-1 1 1 14
Beasley 26:45 5-12 1-1 0-4 1 2 16
Porter Jr. 25:08 5-11 4-4 1-11 1 2 15
Hernangomez 19:00 5-9 0-0 1-5 1 1 12
Dozier 18:24 4-7 1-1 0-3 4 3 10
Totals 240:00 48-100 9-9 7-50 29 19 127

Percentages: FG .480, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 22-46, .478 (Barton 6-9, Beasley 5-10, Craig 3-5, Hernangomez 2-4, Grant 2-7, Morris 1-2, Dozier 1-3, Jokic 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Grant 7, Porter Jr. 2, Dozier).

Turnovers: 12 (Barton 3, Jokic 3, Dozier 2, Grant 2, Beasley, Porter Jr.).

Steals: 8 (Beasley 2, Grant 2, Barton, Dozier, Jokic, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MILWAUKEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
G.Antetokounmpo 31:53 11-27 8-12 5-16 9 1 31
Middleton 36:30 7-11 6-7 0-2 9 4 24
T.Antetokounmpo 5:14 2-3 0-1 0-0 0 2 4
Bledsoe 31:33 6-11 2-5 0-3 7 3 15
Matthews 32:09 4-8 0-0 0-2 1 0 9
Connaughton 26:13 3-7 0-0 0-10 1 0 8
B.Lopez 24:06 4-11 0-0 0-2 1 3 8
Brown 19:22 2-8 0-0 1-7 0 0 5
Korver 17:19 1-3 1-1 0-2 1 1 3
R.Lopez 8:09 2-4 0-0 1-1 0 0 5
Ilyasova 7:30 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Totals 240:00 43-95 17-26 7-46 29 14 115

Percentages: FG .453, FT .654.

3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Middleton 4-6, Connaughton 2-4, R.Lopez 1-1, Ilyasova 1-2, Brown 1-4, Bledsoe 1-5, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Matthews 1-5, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1, Korver 0-2, B.Lopez 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (B.Lopez 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Connaughton).

Turnovers: 13 (Bledsoe 4, Middleton 3, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Korver 2, B.Lopez, Matthews).

Steals: 7 (Bledsoe 2, B.Lopez, Connaughton, G.Antetokounmpo, Korver, T.Antetokounmpo).

Technical Fouls: None

Denver 35 25 40 27 127
Milwaukee 43 24 24 24 115

A_18,141 (17,500).