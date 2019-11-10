https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Danish-Standings-14823808.php
Danish Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Midtjylland
|15
|12
|2
|1
|21
|6
|38
|FC Copenhagen
|15
|11
|1
|3
|29
|15
|34
|Brondby
|15
|9
|1
|5
|31
|21
|28
|OB Odense
|15
|8
|2
|5
|23
|14
|26
|Randers FC
|16
|7
|3
|6
|28
|23
|24
|Aarhus
|15
|7
|2
|6
|22
|16
|23
|AaB Aalborg
|16
|7
|2
|7
|25
|20
|23
|Nordsjaelland
|16
|6
|3
|7
|27
|27
|21
|Lyngby
|15
|6
|1
|8
|17
|26
|19
|Sonderjyske
|15
|4
|6
|5
|17
|22
|18
|Horsens
|16
|5
|3
|8
|14
|26
|18
|Hobro
|16
|2
|8
|6
|17
|23
|14
|Esbjerg
|15
|2
|4
|9
|12
|25
|10
|Silkeborg IF
|16
|1
|4
|11
|21
|40
|7
___
Randers FC 2, Lyngby 1
OB Odense 2, Hobro 1
Nordsjaelland 0, Aarhus 1
AaB Aalborg 0, Midtjylland 1
FC Copenhagen 3, Sonderjyske 0
Silkeborg IF 0, Brondby 1
Randers FC 3, AaB Aalborg 3
Horsens 2, Silkeborg IF 1
Hobro 2, Nordsjaelland 2
Aarhus (Denmark) vs. Sonderjyske (Denmark), 1300 GMT
Lyngby (Denmark) vs. OB Odense (Denmark), 1300 GMT
Brondby (Denmark) vs. Esbjerg (Denmark), 1500 GMT
Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. FC Copenhagen (Denmark), 1700 GMT
