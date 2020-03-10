https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dallas-Mavericks-Stax-15119479.php
Dallas Mavericks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|52
|33.1
|489-1063
|.460
|148-470
|357-473
|.755
|1483
|28.5
|Porzingis
|50
|31.2
|335-793
|.422
|125-353
|177-228
|.776
|972
|19.4
|Hardaway
|61
|28.5
|334-760
|.439
|177-434
|119-147
|.810
|964
|15.8
|Curry
|59
|24.5
|266-532
|.500
|136-300
|74-88
|.841
|742
|12.6
|Powell
|40
|26.5
|146-229
|.638
|10-39
|74-111
|.667
|376
|9.4
|Finney-Smith
|63
|29.5
|208-447
|.465
|96-259
|70-97
|.722
|582
|9.2
|Kleber
|64
|25.4
|203-444
|.457
|102-272
|69-80
|.863
|577
|9.0
|Brunson
|57
|17.9
|181-388
|.466
|43-120
|61-75
|.813
|466
|8.2
|Barea
|25
|15.0
|73-177
|.412
|29-76
|17-18
|.944
|192
|7.7
|Wright
|63
|21.7
|173-368
|.470
|42-112
|69-88
|.784
|457
|7.3
|Jackson
|56
|16.1
|123-305
|.403
|45-148
|36-44
|.818
|327
|5.8
|Marjanovic
|35
|8.5
|82-147
|.558
|4-15
|29-39
|.744
|197
|5.6
|Cauley-Stein
|12
|12.2
|28-42
|.667
|0-1
|5-9
|.556
|61
|5.1
|Lee
|22
|13.8
|37-75
|.493
|20-46
|4-5
|.800
|98
|4.5
|Broekhoff
|17
|10.6
|22-59
|.373
|20-51
|7-8
|.875
|71
|4.2
|Cleveland
|6
|3.7
|2-6
|.333
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.8
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|9
|7.9
|1-7
|.143
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.4
|Reaves
|2
|0.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|65
|241.5
|2703-5843
|.463
|997-2700
|1171-1514
|.773
|7574
|116.5
|OPPONENTS
|65
|241.5
|2690-5938
|.453
|764-2227
|1031-1362
|.757
|7175
|110.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|67
|422
|489
|9.4
|453
|8.7
|129
|0
|55
|220
|10
|Porzingis
|87
|384
|471
|9.4
|86
|1.7
|153
|0
|36
|82
|104
|Hardaway
|22
|164
|186
|3.0
|120
|2.0
|102
|0
|36
|60
|5
|Curry
|26
|113
|139
|2.4
|119
|2.0
|101
|0
|36
|60
|8
|Powell
|75
|152
|227
|5.7
|59
|1.5
|102
|0
|34
|36
|22
|Finney-Smith
|124
|224
|348
|5.5
|97
|1.5
|151
|0
|43
|61
|37
|Kleber
|99
|247
|346
|5.4
|73
|1.1
|147
|0
|20
|46
|78
|Brunson
|22
|112
|134
|2.4
|188
|3.3
|74
|0
|22
|66
|4
|Barea
|10
|37
|47
|1.9
|95
|3.8
|22
|0
|4
|34
|2
|Wright
|63
|183
|246
|3.9
|212
|3.4
|81
|0
|71
|63
|20
|Jackson
|26
|112
|138
|2.5
|45
|.8
|57
|0
|12
|12
|9
|Marjanovic
|44
|91
|135
|3.9
|12
|.3
|44
|0
|5
|23
|7
|Cauley-Stein
|12
|41
|53
|4.4
|10
|.8
|18
|0
|4
|4
|11
|Lee
|7
|24
|31
|1.4
|11
|.5
|31
|0
|16
|11
|5
|Broekhoff
|5
|38
|43
|2.5
|11
|.6
|15
|0
|5
|6
|4
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|3
|17
|20
|2.2
|3
|.3
|14
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|692
|2364
|3056
|47.0
|1594
|24.5
|1243
|0
|402
|832
|329
|OPPONENTS
|704
|2253
|2957
|45.5
|1537
|23.6
|1358
|1
|457
|790
|255
