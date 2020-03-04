https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dallas-Mavericks-Stax-15104311.php
Dallas Mavericks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|49
|33.0
|460-997
|.461
|138-438
|338-442
|.765
|1396
|28.5
|Porzingis
|47
|30.8
|309-729
|.424
|118-330
|167-216
|.773
|903
|19.2
|Hardaway
|59
|28.1
|318-724
|.439
|167-414
|113-141
|.801
|916
|15.5
|Curry
|57
|24.5
|252-511
|.493
|129-288
|73-86
|.849
|706
|12.4
|Finney-Smith
|62
|29.9
|207-444
|.466
|96-257
|70-97
|.722
|580
|9.4
|Powell
|40
|26.5
|146-229
|.638
|10-39
|74-111
|.667
|376
|9.4
|Kleber
|61
|25.0
|197-424
|.465
|98-258
|69-80
|.863
|561
|9.2
|Barea
|23
|15.4
|72-169
|.426
|28-69
|17-18
|.944
|189
|8.2
|Brunson
|57
|17.9
|181-388
|.466
|43-120
|61-75
|.813
|466
|8.2
|Wright
|60
|21.5
|163-352
|.463
|37-104
|66-84
|.786
|429
|7.2
|Jackson
|54
|15.8
|116-293
|.396
|41-141
|33-40
|.825
|306
|5.7
|Cauley-Stein
|9
|12.3
|23-34
|.676
|0-1
|4-6
|.667
|50
|5.6
|Marjanovic
|33
|8.7
|78-141
|.553
|3-13
|27-37
|.730
|186
|5.6
|Broekhoff
|17
|10.6
|22-59
|.373
|20-51
|7-8
|.875
|71
|4.2
|Lee
|19
|12.2
|28-57
|.491
|15-35
|2-3
|.667
|73
|3.8
|Cleveland
|6
|3.7
|2-6
|.333
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.8
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|7
|7.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.6
|Reaves
|2
|0.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|62
|241.2
|2575-5562
|.463
|943-2560
|1124-1448
|.776
|7217
|116.4
|OPPONENTS
|62
|241.2
|2555-5652
|.452
|730-2128
|1004-1320
|.761
|6844
|110.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|65
|393
|458
|9.3
|429
|8.8
|123
|0
|50
|209
|9
|Porzingis
|77
|363
|440
|9.4
|77
|1.6
|144
|0
|33
|77
|93
|Hardaway
|21
|160
|181
|3.1
|115
|1.9
|100
|0
|36
|57
|4
|Curry
|26
|109
|135
|2.4
|115
|2.0
|97
|0
|35
|55
|8
|Finney-Smith
|124
|224
|348
|5.6
|97
|1.6
|149
|0
|43
|61
|36
|Powell
|75
|152
|227
|5.7
|59
|1.5
|102
|0
|34
|36
|22
|Kleber
|96
|234
|330
|5.4
|66
|1.1
|140
|0
|18
|45
|72
|Barea
|10
|35
|45
|2.0
|91
|4.0
|20
|0
|4
|34
|2
|Brunson
|22
|112
|134
|2.4
|188
|3.3
|74
|0
|22
|66
|4
|Wright
|61
|171
|232
|3.9
|201
|3.4
|80
|0
|64
|59
|19
|Jackson
|24
|108
|132
|2.4
|36
|.7
|57
|0
|11
|12
|7
|Cauley-Stein
|9
|32
|41
|4.6
|7
|.8
|16
|0
|4
|4
|8
|Marjanovic
|42
|87
|129
|3.9
|12
|.4
|42
|0
|5
|22
|7
|Broekhoff
|5
|38
|43
|2.5
|11
|.6
|15
|0
|5
|6
|4
|Lee
|4
|19
|23
|1.2
|9
|.5
|26
|0
|12
|8
|4
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|3
|13
|16
|2.3
|2
|.3
|11
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|664
|2253
|2917
|47.0
|1515
|24.4
|1198
|0
|378
|793
|302
|OPPONENTS
|674
|2137
|2811
|45.3
|1457
|23.5
|1297
|1
|437
|746
|241
