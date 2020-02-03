Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Doncic 43 32.8 408-880 .464 126-392 296-388 .763 1238 28.8
Porzingis 37 30.5 225-557 .404 79-233 109-147 .741 638 17.2
Hardaway 46 26.6 225-530 .425 122-310 71-90 .789 643 14.0
Curry 47 22.9 180-385 .468 92-222 57-65 .877 509 10.8
Powell 40 26.5 146-229 .638 10-39 74-111 .667 376 9.4
Barea 15 15.9 54-117 .462 21-46 10-10 1.000 139 9.3
Finney-Smith 49 29.5 162-348 .466 78-202 56-79 .709 458 9.3
Kleber 48 24.7 153-326 .469 80-205 57-64 .891 443 9.2
Brunson 49 17.2 154-328 .470 35-101 47-59 .797 390 8.0
Wright 47 21.0 132-276 .478 31-82 53-67 .791 348 7.4
Marjanovic 24 9.8 61-109 .560 2-8 24-34 .706 148 6.2
Jackson 44 16.5 99-246 .402 38-124 27-32 .844 263 6.0
Broekhoff 13 9.8 18-41 .439 16-34 7-8 .875 59 4.5
Cauley-Stein 3 16.7 6-14 .429 0-0 1-2 .500 13 4.3
Lee 10 8.0 13-23 .565 7-12 0-0 .000 33 3.3
Cleveland 4 4.0 2-4 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.0
Patton 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Reaves 2 0.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 49 241.5 2038-4414 .462 737-2011 889-1156 .769 5702 116.4
OPPONENTS 49 241.5 2008-4452 .451 571-1653 811-1049 .773 5398 110.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Doncic 61 347 408 9.5 373 8.7 105 0 45 179 7
Porzingis 63 269 332 9.0 52 1.4 115 0 24 64 72
Hardaway 16 117 133 2.9 76 1.7 82 0 27 41 4
Curry 21 79 100 2.1 85 1.8 77 0 25 42 7
Powell 75 152 227 5.7 59 1.5 102 0 34 36 22
Barea 8 23 31 2.1 57 3.8 10 0 3 19 1
Finney-Smith 102 171 273 5.6 68 1.4 110 0 34 44 26
Kleber 74 180 254 5.3 48 1.0 108 0 15 36 53
Brunson 21 96 117 2.4 158 3.2 63 0 21 52 4
Wright 51 132 183 3.9 152 3.2 61 0 55 43 17
Marjanovic 32 73 105 4.4 9 .4 36 0 4 18 5
Jackson 19 91 110 2.5 32 .7 52 0 9 10 6
Broekhoff 2 24 26 2.0 5 .4 12 0 2 5 3
Cauley-Stein 6 13 19 6.3 4 1.3 6 0 3 2 3
Lee 0 5 5 .5 3 .3 6 0 0 2 2
Cleveland 0 3 3 .8 0 .0 0 0 0 1 0
Patton 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Reaves 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 551 1775 2326 47.5 1181 24.1 945 0 301 623 232
OPPONENTS 535 1684 2219 45.3 1147 23.4 1033 1 345 596 190