https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dallas-Mavericks-Stax-15016343.php
Dallas Mavericks Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|43
|32.8
|408-880
|.464
|126-392
|296-388
|.763
|1238
|28.8
|Porzingis
|36
|30.3
|213-537
|.397
|78-229
|99-134
|.739
|603
|16.8
|Hardaway
|44
|26.5
|217-506
|.429
|117-296
|70-89
|.787
|621
|14.1
|Curry
|45
|22.9
|169-364
|.464
|85-209
|55-62
|.887
|478
|10.6
|Powell
|40
|26.5
|146-229
|.638
|10-39
|74-111
|.667
|376
|9.4
|Kleber
|46
|24.8
|146-313
|.466
|76-197
|53-60
|.883
|421
|9.2
|Barea
|14
|15.5
|50-107
|.467
|21-45
|7-7
|1.000
|128
|9.1
|Finney-Smith
|47
|29.4
|151-329
|.459
|72-191
|50-73
|.685
|424
|9.0
|Brunson
|47
|16.9
|139-298
|.466
|33-96
|45-57
|.789
|356
|7.6
|Wright
|45
|20.7
|126-261
|.483
|28-77
|49-61
|.803
|329
|7.3
|Marjanovic
|24
|9.8
|61-109
|.560
|2-8
|24-34
|.706
|148
|6.2
|Jackson
|42
|16.6
|95-238
|.399
|37-122
|26-31
|.839
|253
|6.0
|Cauley-Stein
|1
|12.0
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|4.0
|Broekhoff
|11
|7.7
|13-28
|.464
|11-22
|5-6
|.833
|42
|3.8
|Lee
|10
|8.0
|13-23
|.565
|7-12
|0-0
|.000
|33
|3.3
|Cleveland
|3
|4.7
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Patton
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Reaves
|2
|0.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|47
|241.6
|1951-4230
|.461
|703-1936
|853-1113
|.766
|5458
|116.1
|OPPONENTS
|47
|241.6
|1926-4263
|.452
|540-1575
|778-1008
|.772
|5170
|110.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|61
|347
|408
|9.5
|373
|8.7
|105
|0
|45
|179
|7
|Porzingis
|60
|260
|320
|8.9
|52
|1.4
|112
|0
|22
|60
|71
|Hardaway
|16
|113
|129
|2.9
|71
|1.6
|78
|0
|26
|36
|4
|Curry
|21
|71
|92
|2.0
|79
|1.8
|74
|0
|25
|41
|7
|Powell
|75
|152
|227
|5.7
|59
|1.5
|102
|0
|34
|36
|22
|Kleber
|68
|174
|242
|5.3
|46
|1.0
|105
|0
|14
|36
|45
|Barea
|6
|20
|26
|1.9
|48
|3.4
|10
|0
|3
|17
|1
|Finney-Smith
|97
|161
|258
|5.5
|61
|1.3
|106
|0
|32
|43
|24
|Brunson
|19
|91
|110
|2.3
|147
|3.1
|62
|0
|21
|50
|3
|Wright
|51
|125
|176
|3.9
|142
|3.2
|57
|0
|54
|38
|17
|Marjanovic
|32
|73
|105
|4.4
|9
|.4
|36
|0
|4
|18
|5
|Jackson
|18
|84
|102
|2.4
|31
|.7
|52
|0
|9
|8
|6
|Cauley-Stein
|2
|1
|3
|3.0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Broekhoff
|1
|14
|15
|1.4
|4
|.4
|7
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Lee
|0
|5
|5
|.5
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Patton
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|527
|1694
|2221
|47.3
|1126
|24.0
|913
|0
|293
|597
|215
|OPPONENTS
|518
|1614
|2132
|45.4
|1103
|23.5
|998
|1
|328
|578
|181
View Comments