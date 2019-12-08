Statistics after 13 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Prescott 496 325 65.524 4122 8.31 24 4.8 11 2.2 62 98.2
TEAM 497 325 65.392 3988 8.294 24 4.8 11 2.2 62 98
OPPONENTS 440 287 65.227 2813 6.966 17 3.9 5 1.1 92t 93
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Elliott 246 1071 4.4 31 9
Pollard 58 264 4.6 28 1
Prescott 41 223 5.4 42 3
Austin 4 44 11.0 20t 1
Cobb 3 11 3.7 7 0
TEAM 352 1613 4.582 42 14
OPPONENTS 343 1428 4.163 59 12
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Cooper 70 1054 15.1 53t 8
Gallup 55 905 16.5 62 3
Witten 53 455 8.6 33 3
Cobb 44 677 15.4 59 3
Elliott 41 338 8.2 27 1
Jarwin 28 311 11.1 42t 3
Pollard 12 90 7.5 21t 1
Austin 10 112 11.2 23 0
D.Smith 5 113 22.6 51t 1
C.Wilson 5 46 9.2 14 0
Bryant 1 15 15.0 15t 1
Schultz 1 6 6.0 6 0
Olawale 0 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 325 4122 12.683 62 24
OPPONENTS 287 3065 10.679 92t 17
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
X.Woods 2 38 19.0 29 0
Lewis 2 20 10.0 20 0
Awuzie 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 5 58 11.6 29 0
OPPONENTS 11 111 10.091 37 0
SACKS NO.
Quinn 9.5
Lawrence 5.0
Bennett 4.0
M.Collins 4.0
Lewis 3.0
J.Smith 2.5
Armstrong 2.0
Thompson 1.5
Covington 1.0
Crawford 1.0
Vander Esch 0.5
TEAM 34.0
OPPONENTS 18.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
C.Jones 40 1685 42.1 37.8 16 58 1
TEAM 41 1685 41.098 36.878 16 58 1
OPPONENTS 56 2519 44.982 42.214 28 65 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Cobb 3 24 8.0 14 0
C.Wilson 2 13 6.5 13 0
Austin 12 58 4.8 15 0
TEAM 17 95 5.588 15 0
OPPONENTS 16 153 9.563 32 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
C.Wilson 3 64 21.3 22 0
Pollard 10 147 14.7 28 0
Cobb 2 11 5.5 11 0
Schultz 1 5 5.0 5 0
TEAM 16 227 14.188 28 0
OPPONENTS 29 674 23.241 50 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Austin 1 1 0
Awuzie 0 0 1
Cobb 2 1 0
M.Collins 0 0 1
Elliott 3 1 0
Frederick 0 1 0
Hyder 0 0 1
Jarwin 1 1 0
Lawrence 0 0 2
Lewis 0 0 1
Prescott 4 1 0
J.Smith 0 0 1
T.Smith 0 1 0
Thompson 0 0 1
Witten 1 0 0
A.Woods 0 0 1
TEAM 12 7 9
OPPONENTS 17 5 5
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 54 98 68 114 0 334
OPPONENTS 69 88 65 45 0 267
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Maher 0 0 0 0 36 36 20 30 63 0 96
Elliott 10 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 60
Cooper 8 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 48
Prescott 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20
Witten 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20
Cobb 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Gallup 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Jarwin 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Pollard 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14
Austin 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Bryant 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
D.Smith 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 38 14 24 0 36 36 20 30 63 0 288
OPPONENTS 29 12 17 0 25 27 22 26 44 0 240
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Maher 0/ 0 9/ 9 6/ 8 1/ 5 4/ 8
TEAM 0/ 0 9/ 9 6/ 8 1/ 5 4/ 8
OPPONENTS 1/ 1 11/ 11 5/ 5 5/ 8 0/ 1