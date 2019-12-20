Dallas 1 1 1 1 4
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 0 3

First Period_1, Dallas, Radulov 10 (Seguin, Klingberg), 4:09 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 5 (Palat, Johnson), 12:58 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 10 (Kucherov, Hedman), 15:24 (pp).

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Palat 10 (Sergachev, Shattenkirk), 3:22. 5, Dallas, Faksa 8 (Klingberg, Gurianov), 17:57.

Third Period_6, Dallas, Dickinson 5 (Cogliano, Polak), 15:42.

Overtime_7, Dallas, Seguin 8 (Radulov), 3:00.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-5-4-3_20. Tampa Bay 17-14-16-1_48.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 1; Tampa Bay 2 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 8-5-1 (48 shots-45 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 14-9-2 (20-16).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:39.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Frederick L'Ecuyer. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Matt MacPherson.