Columbus Blue Jackets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 19, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|49
|15
|19
|34
|0
|35
|1
|0
|4
|109
|.138
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|49
|10
|21
|31
|4
|14
|2
|1
|2
|99
|.101
|D
|8
|Zachary Werenski
|42
|15
|14
|29
|6
|8
|4
|1
|2
|114
|.132
|F
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|37
|12
|14
|26
|-1
|6
|3
|0
|2
|121
|.099
|D
|3
|Seth Jones
|49
|4
|21
|25
|6
|18
|1
|0
|0
|108
|.037
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|36
|12
|11
|23
|1
|10
|2
|0
|3
|122
|.098
|F
|71
|Nick Foligno
|46
|6
|14
|20
|-5
|52
|2
|0
|1
|84
|.071
|F
|10
|Alexander Wennberg
|48
|5
|15
|20
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|59
|.085
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|49
|8
|9
|17
|-7
|32
|2
|0
|1
|117
|.068
|F
|22
|Sonny Milano
|37
|5
|11
|16
|-2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.098
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|35
|5
|8
|13
|2
|4
|3
|0
|2
|52
|.096
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|6
|7
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|48
|4
|7
|11
|11
|16
|0
|0
|1
|58
|.069
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|44
|4
|7
|11
|6
|6
|0
|1
|1
|44
|.091
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|29
|5
|4
|9
|10
|8
|0
|0
|2
|39
|.128
|F
|24
|Nathan Gerbe
|13
|3
|5
|8
|5
|18
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.136
|D
|58
|David Savard
|47
|0
|8
|8
|7
|27
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.000
|D
|27
|Ryan Murray
|24
|2
|5
|7
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|17
|4
|2
|6
|-1
|6
|3
|0
|1
|30
|.133
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|33
|1
|4
|5
|-9
|12
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.020
|F
|77
|Josh Anderson
|26
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|17
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.016
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|21
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|15
|Jakob Lilja
|24
|2
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.111
|D
|65
|Markus Nutivaara
|17
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.118
|F
|49
|Ryan MacInnis
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|6
|Adam Clendening
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|56
|Marko Dano
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|37
|Markus Hannikainen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|67
|Justin Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|88
|Kole Sherwood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|49
|132
|218
|350
|26
|373
|25
|3
|25
|1561
|.085
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|49
|124
|214
|338
|-35
|358
|24
|5
|22
|1485
|.084
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|32
|1876
|2.49
|17
|10
|4
|2
|78
|901
|0.913
|0
|1
|0
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|20
|1069
|2.36
|8
|6
|4
|3
|42
|580
|0.928
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|49
|2972
|2.45
|25
|16
|8
|5
|120
|1481
|.916
|132
|218
|373
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|49
|2972
|2.55
|24
|19
|6
|2
|125
|1554
|.915
|124
|214
|358
