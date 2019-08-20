Colorado-Arizona Runs

Rockies fourth. Trevor Story called out on strikes. Nolan Arenado strikes out swinging. Daniel Murphy walks. Raimel Tapia singles to left field. Daniel Murphy to second. Ryan McMahon walks. Raimel Tapia to second. Daniel Murphy to third. Tony Wolters walks. Ryan McMahon to second. Raimel Tapia to third. Daniel Murphy scores. Garrett Hampson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks sixth. Carson Kelly singles to center field. Josh Rojas pinch-hitting for Zac Gallen. Josh Rojas flies out to left field to Raimel Tapia. Jarrod Dyson strikes out swinging. Ketel Marte homers to center field. Carson Kelly scores. Eduardo Escobar lines out to right field to Charlie Blackmon.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 1.

Rockies eighth. Daniel Murphy singles to right field. Raimel Tapia strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon singles to left center field. Daniel Murphy to third. Tony Wolters singles to right field. Ryan McMahon to second. Daniel Murphy scores. Yonder Alonso pinch-hitting for Garrett Hampson. Yonder Alonso grounds out to shallow infield. Tony Wolters out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Diamondbacks 2.

Diamondbacks eighth. Carson Kelly homers to left field. Adam Jones strikes out swinging. Jarrod Dyson singles to left field. Ketel Marte called out on strikes. Eduardo Escobar walks. David Peralta triples to deep right field. Eduardo Escobar scores. Jarrod Dyson scores. Christian Walker grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to Daniel Murphy.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 2.

Rockies ninth. Ian Desmond pops out to shallow center field to Ketel Marte. Charlie Blackmon homers to right field. Trevor Story strikes out swinging. Nolan Arenado flies out to David Peralta.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 3.