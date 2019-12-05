https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/College-Football-Schedule-14884586.php College Football Schedule Published 1:01 pm EST, Thursday, December 5, 2019 Most Popular 1 Westport principal placed on leave following arrest 2 Massachusetts man to get three years for enticing Wilton girl 3 Westport school principal accused of slapping man 4 Downtown playground plans swing forward 5 Westport man allegedly harassed Stamford school officials about his daughter 6 2 Westport eateries fail October health inspections 7 Haskell named to Forbes Magazine’s ‘30 under 30’ list View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.