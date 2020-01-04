Coll. of Charleston 85, James Madison 69

Lewis 5-14 2-4 15, Parker 4-7 0-1 8, Banks 1-7 3-4 6, Wilson 10-19 3-4 23, Christmas 2-6 2-7 7, Wooden 1-4 1-3 3, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Jacobs 3-5 0-0 6, Pinkard 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-62 12-25 69.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (10-6)

Jasper 1-3 4-4 7, Galloway 7-11 0-0 21, Riller 11-19 7-11 31, McManus 2-8 2-2 6, Smart 1-1 2-2 4, Miller 2-3 2-2 7, Epps 1-2 0-0 2, Richard 2-3 0-0 6, Reddish 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 1-2 1, McCluney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 18-23 85.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 47-35. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 5-16 (Lewis 3-6, Christmas 1-3, Banks 1-5, Parker 0-1, Wooden 0-1), Coll. of Charleston 13-23 (Galloway 7-10, Richard 2-2, Riller 2-4, Jasper 1-2, Miller 1-2, McCluney 0-1, McManus 0-2). Fouled Out_Banks. Rebounds_James Madison 33 (Wilson 14), Coll. of Charleston 33 (Riller 9). Assists_James Madison 10 (Lewis, Parker 3), Coll. of Charleston 14 (Galloway, Riller 4). Total Fouls_James Madison 20, Coll. of Charleston 21. A_4,224 (5,100).