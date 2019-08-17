Cleveland-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Indians first. Francisco Lindor walks. Oscar Mercado doubles to deep right center field. Francisco Lindor to third. Carlos Santana singles to center field. Oscar Mercado scores. Francisco Lindor scores. Yasiel Puig walks. Carlos Santana to second. Jose Ramirez pops out to shallow center field to Gleyber Torres. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging. Jason Kipnis strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 2, Yankees 0.

Yankees second. Didi Gregorius pops out to shallow left field to Jose Ramirez. Gleyber Torres grounds out to third base, Jose Ramirez to Carlos Santana. Cameron Maybin walks. Mike Tauchman singles to left center field, tagged out at second, Oscar Mercado to Jose Ramirez to Francisco Lindor. Cameron Maybin scores. Fielding error by Oscar Mercado.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Indians 2, Yankees 1.

Yankees third. Austin Romine singles to right field. Thairo Estrada reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Austin Romine out at second. Brett Gardner called out on strikes. DJ LeMahieu singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Thairo Estrada scores. Throwing error by Oscar Mercado. Gio Urshela called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Indians 2, Yankees 2.

Yankees fourth. Didi Gregorius homers to right field. Gleyber Torres homers to center field. Cameron Maybin called out on strikes. Mike Tauchman called out on strikes. Austin Romine pops out to shallow infield to Jose Ramirez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Indians 2.

Indians fifth. Kevin Plawecki called out on strikes. Greg Allen grounds out to shallow infield to DJ LeMahieu. Francisco Lindor doubles to deep left field. Oscar Mercado walks. Carlos Santana singles to left field. Oscar Mercado to second. Francisco Lindor scores. Yasiel Puig singles to left field. Carlos Santana to second. Oscar Mercado scores. Jose Ramirez pops out to first base to DJ LeMahieu.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 4, Yankees 4.

Yankees fifth. Thairo Estrada grounds out to third base, Jose Ramirez to Carlos Santana. Brett Gardner strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu homers to center field. Gio Urshela pops out to shallow infield to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, Indians 4.

Yankees sixth. Didi Gregorius strikes out on a foul tip. Gleyber Torres homers to left field. Cameron Maybin called out on strikes. Mike Tauchman flies out to right center field to Yasiel Puig.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 6, Indians 4.

Indians eighth. Yasiel Puig doubles to deep right center field. Jose Ramirez singles to left field. Yasiel Puig to third. Franmil Reyes grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to Mike Ford. Jose Ramirez to third. Jason Kipnis walks. Kevin Plawecki grounds out to second base. Jason Kipnis out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 6, Indians 5.