Cincinnati-Pittsburgh Runs

Reds second. Josh VanMeter lines out to center field to Pablo Reyes. Phillip Ervin grounds out to shortstop, Kevin Newman to Jose Osuna. Tucker Barnhart homers to right field. Jose Iglesias grounds out to third base, Erik Gonzalez to Jose Osuna.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 1, Pirates 0.

Pirates second. Jose Osuna singles to left field. Kevin Kramer walks. Jose Osuna to second. Jake Elmore flies out to center field to Phillip Ervin. Jose Osuna to third. Erik Gonzalez grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Joey Votto. Kevin Kramer to third. Steve Baron doubles to deep left field. Kevin Kramer scores. James Marvel grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Joey Votto.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 2, Reds 1.

Reds fourth. Phillip Ervin doubles to left field. Tucker Barnhart grounds out to third base, Erik Gonzalez to Jose Osuna. Phillip Ervin to third. Jose Iglesias singles to shallow center field. Phillip Ervin scores. Brian O'Grady lines out to shortstop to Kevin Newman. Jose Iglesias out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Pirates 2.

Reds twelfth. Kyle Farmer singles to center field. Phillip Ervin hit by pitch. Kyle Farmer to second. Tucker Barnhart grounds out to second base. Phillip Ervin out at second. Jose Iglesias doubles to deep center field. Kyle Farmer scores. R.J. Alaniz singles to center field. Jose Iglesias scores. Michael Lorenzen reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. R.J. Alaniz out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Pirates 2.