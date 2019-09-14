Chicago White Sox-Seattle Runs

White sox first. Leury Garcia grounds out to third base, Kyle Seager to Austin Nola. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging. Jose Abreu homers to center field. Eloy Jimenez singles to left field. Yoan Moncada singles to right field. Eloy Jimenez to second. Danny Mendick reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Yoan Moncada out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 1, Mariners 0.

Mariners first. Shed Long lines out to second base to Danny Mendick. J.P. Crawford walks. Austin Nola walks. J.P. Crawford to second. Kyle Seager walks. Austin Nola to second. J.P. Crawford to third. Kyle Lewis out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Ryan Cordell. Kyle Seager to third. Austin Nola scores. Omar Narvaez singles to left center field. Kyle Seager scores. Tom Murphy singles to shallow center field, tagged out at second, Danny Mendick to Tim Anderson. Omar Narvaez to third.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 3, White sox 1.

White sox second. Adam Engel singles to center field. Zack Collins flies out to deep center field to Mallex Smith. Ryan Cordell singles to left field. Leury Garcia singles to right field. Ryan Cordell to second. Tim Anderson singles to left field. Leury Garcia to second. Ryan Cordell scores. Jose Abreu flies out to deep right center field to Kyle Lewis.

1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 3, White sox 2.

White sox third. Eloy Jimenez walks. Yoan Moncada triples to deep left center field. Eloy Jimenez scores. Danny Mendick singles to left field, tagged out at second, Shed Long to Dee Gordon. Yoan Moncada scores. Adam Engel homers to center field. Zack Collins flies out to deep right center field to Kyle Lewis. Ryan Cordell flies out to deep center field to Mallex Smith.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 5, Mariners 3.

White sox fourth. Leury Garcia singles to right center field. Tim Anderson doubles to left field. Leury Garcia to third. Jose Abreu walks. Eloy Jimenez called out on strikes. Yoan Moncada doubles to deep left field. Jose Abreu scores. Tim Anderson scores. Leury Garcia scores. Danny Mendick strikes out swinging. Adam Engel grounds out to third base, Kyle Seager to Austin Nola.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 8, Mariners 3.

Mariners fourth. Omar Narvaez singles to center field. Tom Murphy strikes out swinging. Dee Gordon singles to right field. Omar Narvaez to second. Mallex Smith reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Dee Gordon out at second. Omar Narvaez to third. Shed Long singles to right field. Mallex Smith scores. Omar Narvaez scores. J.P. Crawford strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 8, Mariners 5.

Mariners eighth. Omar Narvaez grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. Tom Murphy walks. Dee Gordon grounds out to shallow infield, Danny Mendick to Jose Abreu. Tom Murphy to second. Tim Lopes pinch-hitting for Mallex Smith. Tim Lopes walks. Daniel Vogelbach pinch-hitting for Shed Long. Daniel Vogelbach doubles to deep left field. Tim Lopes scores. Tom Murphy scores. J.P. Crawford walks. Austin Nola flies out to center field to Adam Engel.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 8, Mariners 7.

White sox ninth. Eloy Jimenez homers to right field. Yoan Moncada flies out to deep left center field to Tim Lopes. Danny Mendick grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Austin Nola. Adam Engel strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 9, Mariners 7.