Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Runs

White sox first. Leury Garcia singles to right field. Yoan Moncada doubles to deep right field. Leury Garcia to third. Jose Abreu out on a sacrifice fly to center field to LaMonte Wade Jr. Yoan Moncada out at third. Leury Garcia scores. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Twins 0.

White sox second. James McCann homers to center field. Matt Skole grounds out to shallow infield, Miguel Sano to Marwin Gonzalez. Danny Mendick strikes out swinging. Yolmer Sanchez walks. Ryan Goins grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Berrios to Marwin Gonzalez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 2, Twins 0.

Twins second. Miguel Sano singles to left center field. Marwin Gonzalez singles to right field. Miguel Sano to second. LaMonte Wade Jr flies out to left field to Eloy Jimenez. Luis Arraez singles to center field. Marwin Gonzalez to second. Miguel Sano to third. Jorge Polanco out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Eloy Jimenez. Miguel Sano scores. Nelson Cruz singles to center field. Luis Arraez to second. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 2, Twins 2.

Twins fifth. Jorge Polanco doubles to deep right center field. Nelson Cruz flies out to left center field to Eloy Jimenez. Jorge Polanco to third. Throwing error by Eloy Jimenez. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. Mitch Garver doubles to deep right center field. Jorge Polanco scores. Jake Cave grounds out to shallow infield, Reynaldo Lopez to Matt Skole.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 3, White sox 2.

Twins sixth. Miguel Sano walks. Marwin Gonzalez reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Miguel Sano out at second. LaMonte Wade Jr doubles to deep left field. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Luis Arraez singles to left field. LaMonte Wade Jr scores. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Jorge Polanco grounds out to shallow infield. Luis Arraez out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 5, White sox 2.

White sox ninth. Eloy Jimenez homers to center field. James McCann called out on strikes. Welington Castillo pinch-hitting for Matt Skole. Welington Castillo grounds out to third base, Miguel Sano to Marwin Gonzalez. Danny Mendick strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 5, White sox 3.