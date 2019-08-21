Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Runs

White sox third. Matt Skole flies out to deep right field to Jake Cave. Yolmer Sanchez singles to right field. Leury Garcia lines out to right center field to Jake Cave. Tim Anderson doubles to right field. Yolmer Sanchez scores. Jose Abreu homers to right field. Tim Anderson scores. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Polanco to Marwin Gonzalez.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 3, Twins 0.

Twins third. Mitch Garver doubles to deep center field. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to second base, Yolmer Sanchez to Jose Abreu. Mitch Garver to third. Jake Cave strikes out swinging. Max Kepler homers to center field. Mitch Garver scores. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 3, Twins 2.

Twins fourth. Nelson Cruz homers to left field. Eddie Rosario grounds out to first base, Jose Abreu to Reynaldo Lopez. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging. Luis Arraez pops out to shallow center field to Tim Anderson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 3, Twins 3.

Twins fifth. Mitch Garver grounds out to third base, Ryan Goins to Jose Abreu. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. Jake Cave singles to left field. Max Kepler reaches on error. Jake Cave to third. Fielding error by Jose Abreu. Jorge Polanco hit by pitch. Max Kepler to second. Nelson Cruz doubles to deep right field. Jorge Polanco to third. Max Kepler scores. Jake Cave scores. Eddie Rosario singles to right center field. Nelson Cruz scores. Jorge Polanco scores. Miguel Sano lines out to left field to Eloy Jimenez.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 7, White sox 3.

White sox sixth. Tim Anderson homers to left field. Jose Abreu pops out to shallow center field to Jorge Polanco. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging. Ryan Goins grounds out to shallow infield, Michael Pineda to Marwin Gonzalez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 7, White sox 4.

Twins eighth. Nelson Cruz doubles to deep left field. Eddie Rosario grounds out to second base, Yolmer Sanchez to Jose Abreu. Nelson Cruz to third. Miguel Sano doubles to deep center field. Nelson Cruz scores. Luis Arraez singles to right field. Miguel Sano to third. Mitch Garver strikes out swinging. Luis Arraez steals second. Marwin Gonzalez is intentionally walked. C.J. Cron doubles to deep center field. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Luis Arraez scores. Miguel Sano scores. Max Kepler doubles to deep right center field. C.J. Cron scores. Jorge Polanco homers to left field. Max Kepler scores. Nelson Cruz doubles to deep left field. Eddie Rosario singles to left field. Nelson Cruz to third. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging.

7 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 14, White sox 4.