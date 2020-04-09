https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Bulls-Stax-15189476.php
Chicago Bulls Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|LaVine
|60
|34.8
|539-1199
|.450
|184-484
|268-334
|.802
|1530
|25.5
|Markkanen
|50
|29.8
|251-591
|.425
|109-317
|126-153
|.824
|737
|14.7
|White
|65
|25.8
|312-792
|.394
|133-376
|102-129
|.791
|859
|13.2
|Porter
|14
|23.6
|62-140
|.443
|24-62
|19-27
|.704
|167
|11.9
|Carter
|43
|29.2
|183-343
|.534
|6-29
|112-152
|.737
|484
|11.3
|Young
|64
|24.9
|269-601
|.448
|79-222
|42-72
|.583
|659
|10.3
|Satoransky
|65
|28.9
|237-551
|.430
|64-199
|106-121
|.876
|644
|9.9
|Hutchison
|28
|18.8
|80-175
|.457
|12-38
|46-78
|.590
|218
|7.8
|Dunn
|51
|24.9
|152-342
|.444
|29-112
|40-54
|.741
|373
|7.3
|Valentine
|36
|13.6
|97-237
|.409
|46-137
|6-8
|.750
|246
|6.8
|Kornet
|36
|15.5
|82-187
|.439
|31-108
|20-28
|.714
|215
|6.0
|Gafford
|43
|14.2
|94-134
|.701
|0-0
|32-60
|.533
|220
|5.1
|Harrison
|43
|11.3
|77-165
|.467
|16-42
|39-50
|.780
|209
|4.9
|Arcidiacono
|58
|16.0
|90-220
|.409
|54-138
|27-38
|.711
|261
|4.5
|Felicio
|22
|17.5
|34-54
|.630
|0-2
|18-23
|.783
|86
|3.9
|Mokoka
|11
|10.2
|12-28
|.429
|6-15
|2-4
|.500
|32
|2.9
|Strus
|2
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|2.5
|TEAM
|65
|241.2
|2573-5762
|.447
|793-2282
|1006-1332
|.755
|6945
|106.8
|OPPONENTS
|65
|241.2
|2568-5364
|.479
|726-2057
|1283-1691
|.759
|7145
|109.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|LaVine
|41
|248
|289
|4.8
|254
|4.2
|131
|0
|88
|206
|28
|Markkanen
|60
|253
|313
|6.3
|74
|1.5
|96
|0
|42
|81
|23
|White
|28
|202
|230
|3.5
|175
|2.7
|117
|0
|49
|109
|6
|Porter
|13
|35
|48
|3.4
|25
|1.8
|31
|0
|15
|11
|6
|Carter
|139
|266
|405
|9.4
|51
|1.2
|162
|0
|33
|72
|36
|Young
|94
|221
|315
|4.9
|117
|1.8
|134
|0
|92
|102
|23
|Satoransky
|76
|178
|254
|3.9
|354
|5.4
|135
|0
|80
|130
|7
|Hutchison
|18
|90
|108
|3.9
|26
|.9
|47
|0
|27
|27
|7
|Dunn
|23
|163
|186
|3.6
|173
|3.4
|158
|0
|101
|68
|17
|Valentine
|9
|65
|74
|2.1
|43
|1.2
|51
|1
|26
|26
|6
|Kornet
|22
|62
|84
|2.3
|32
|.9
|54
|0
|11
|14
|26
|Gafford
|52
|54
|106
|2.5
|21
|.5
|98
|0
|13
|29
|56
|Harrison
|22
|64
|86
|2.0
|49
|1.1
|55
|0
|34
|19
|19
|Arcidiacono
|20
|90
|110
|1.9
|96
|1.7
|96
|0
|27
|37
|3
|Felicio
|55
|47
|102
|4.6
|16
|.7
|34
|0
|10
|18
|2
|Mokoka
|7
|3
|10
|.9
|4
|.4
|17
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Strus
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|680
|2041
|2721
|41.9
|1510
|23.2
|1417
|1
|652
|1005
|265
|OPPONENTS
|660
|2299
|2959
|45.5
|1653
|25.4
|1246
|1
|530
|1187
|384
View Comments