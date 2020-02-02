https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Bulls-Stax-15024003.php
Chicago Bulls Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|LaVine
|51
|34.5
|443-1006
|.440
|154-409
|239-288
|.830
|1279
|25.1
|Markkanen
|46
|30.3
|233-550
|.424
|101-294
|123-149
|.826
|690
|15.0
|Carter
|37
|30.0
|166-309
|.537
|6-28
|95-129
|.736
|433
|11.7
|Porter
|9
|25.1
|35-84
|.417
|16-40
|15-20
|.750
|101
|11.2
|White
|51
|23.9
|207-550
|.376
|90-261
|62-85
|.729
|566
|11.1
|Satoransky
|51
|28.6
|189-421
|.449
|53-156
|88-100
|.880
|519
|10.2
|Young
|50
|23.3
|191-440
|.434
|54-162
|34-57
|.596
|470
|9.4
|Dunn
|51
|24.9
|152-342
|.444
|29-112
|40-54
|.741
|373
|7.3
|Hutchison
|24
|17.0
|63-127
|.496
|9-27
|36-57
|.632
|171
|7.1
|Valentine
|29
|12.1
|65-159
|.409
|35-96
|5-5
|1.000
|170
|5.9
|Kornet
|31
|14.5
|62-149
|.416
|24-87
|18-24
|.750
|166
|5.4
|Gafford
|32
|12.8
|67-99
|.677
|0-0
|19-36
|.528
|153
|4.8
|Arcidiacono
|47
|14.4
|61-155
|.394
|38-95
|19-26
|.731
|179
|3.8
|Felicio
|11
|16.5
|17-25
|.680
|0-1
|8-10
|.800
|42
|3.8
|Harrison
|29
|7.3
|31-75
|.413
|6-17
|20-28
|.714
|88
|3.0
|Strus
|2
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|2.5
|Mokoka
|4
|3.0
|0-7
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|51
|241.5
|1984-4501
|.441
|615-1790
|822-1069
|.769
|5405
|106.0
|OPPONENTS
|51
|241.5
|1993-4242
|.470
|564-1627
|973-1287
|.756
|5523
|108.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|LaVine
|35
|211
|246
|4.8
|206
|4.0
|110
|0
|70
|161
|23
|Markkanen
|57
|241
|298
|6.5
|70
|1.5
|92
|0
|39
|77
|22
|Carter
|130
|236
|366
|9.9
|44
|1.2
|142
|0
|30
|62
|33
|Porter
|8
|23
|31
|3.4
|14
|1.6
|20
|0
|9
|7
|3
|White
|23
|151
|174
|3.4
|108
|2.1
|81
|0
|37
|76
|4
|Satoransky
|51
|136
|187
|3.7
|272
|5.3
|103
|0
|69
|101
|7
|Young
|68
|160
|228
|4.6
|89
|1.8
|93
|0
|57
|71
|15
|Dunn
|23
|163
|186
|3.6
|173
|3.4
|158
|0
|101
|68
|17
|Hutchison
|10
|74
|84
|3.5
|19
|.8
|36
|0
|23
|22
|6
|Valentine
|4
|52
|56
|1.9
|32
|1.1
|37
|1
|20
|19
|5
|Kornet
|18
|51
|69
|2.2
|28
|.9
|41
|0
|9
|11
|25
|Gafford
|38
|39
|77
|2.4
|14
|.4
|60
|0
|9
|15
|42
|Arcidiacono
|14
|62
|76
|1.6
|71
|1.5
|78
|0
|18
|24
|3
|Felicio
|23
|24
|47
|4.3
|6
|.5
|14
|0
|3
|8
|1
|Harrison
|7
|30
|37
|1.3
|28
|1.0
|24
|0
|12
|8
|5
|Strus
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mokoka
|2
|0
|2
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|512
|1653
|2165
|42.5
|1174
|23.0
|1090
|1
|507
|776
|211
|OPPONENTS
|515
|1835
|2350
|46.1
|1277
|25.0
|982
|1
|405
|921
|311
