Chicago Bulls Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|LaVine
|49
|34.2
|428-966
|.443
|152-392
|229-276
|.830
|1237
|25.2
|Markkanen
|46
|30.3
|233-550
|.424
|101-294
|123-149
|.826
|690
|15.0
|Carter
|37
|30.0
|166-309
|.537
|6-28
|95-129
|.736
|433
|11.7
|Porter
|9
|25.1
|35-84
|.417
|16-40
|15-20
|.750
|101
|11.2
|White
|49
|24.0
|200-534
|.375
|85-249
|61-83
|.735
|546
|11.1
|Satoransky
|49
|28.4
|180-405
|.444
|51-150
|82-94
|.872
|493
|10.1
|Young
|48
|22.9
|178-418
|.426
|52-155
|32-53
|.604
|440
|9.2
|Dunn
|49
|25.6
|149-339
|.440
|29-112
|40-54
|.741
|367
|7.5
|Hutchison
|22
|16.3
|50-106
|.472
|9-24
|33-53
|.623
|142
|6.5
|Valentine
|27
|11.6
|60-141
|.426
|34-86
|5-5
|1.000
|159
|5.9
|Kornet
|29
|13.9
|52-134
|.388
|22-82
|15-20
|.750
|141
|4.9
|Gafford
|32
|12.8
|67-99
|.677
|0-0
|19-36
|.528
|153
|4.8
|Arcidiacono
|45
|14.4
|58-150
|.387
|36-91
|19-26
|.731
|171
|3.8
|Felicio
|9
|14.7
|12-16
|.750
|0-0
|3-3
|1.000
|27
|3.0
|Harrison
|28
|7.2
|27-69
|.391
|4-15
|18-26
|.692
|76
|2.7
|Strus
|2
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|2.5
|Mokoka
|3
|3.0
|0-7
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|49
|241.0
|1897-4330
|.438
|597-1723
|790-1028
|.768
|5181
|105.7
|OPPONENTS
|49
|241.0
|1897-4073
|.466
|542-1569
|939-1240
|.757
|5275
|107.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|LaVine
|35
|205
|240
|4.9
|189
|3.9
|108
|0
|68
|155
|23
|Markkanen
|57
|241
|298
|6.5
|70
|1.5
|92
|0
|39
|77
|22
|Carter
|130
|236
|366
|9.9
|44
|1.2
|142
|0
|30
|62
|33
|Porter
|8
|23
|31
|3.4
|14
|1.6
|20
|0
|9
|7
|3
|White
|21
|149
|170
|3.5
|107
|2.2
|76
|0
|37
|73
|3
|Satoransky
|50
|129
|179
|3.7
|260
|5.3
|100
|0
|66
|95
|6
|Young
|68
|156
|224
|4.7
|83
|1.7
|89
|0
|55
|66
|15
|Dunn
|23
|159
|182
|3.7
|170
|3.5
|157
|0
|100
|67
|17
|Hutchison
|8
|64
|72
|3.3
|17
|.8
|33
|0
|20
|20
|5
|Valentine
|3
|46
|49
|1.8
|29
|1.1
|30
|1
|16
|16
|5
|Kornet
|14
|47
|61
|2.1
|26
|.9
|38
|0
|8
|10
|23
|Gafford
|38
|39
|77
|2.4
|14
|.4
|60
|0
|9
|15
|42
|Arcidiacono
|14
|58
|72
|1.6
|66
|1.5
|74
|0
|18
|23
|2
|Felicio
|16
|17
|33
|3.7
|5
|.6
|9
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Harrison
|7
|29
|36
|1.3
|27
|1.0
|23
|0
|12
|8
|5
|Strus
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mokoka
|2
|0
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|495
|1598
|2093
|42.7
|1121
|22.9
|1052
|1
|490
|742
|205
|OPPONENTS
|497
|1770
|2267
|46.3
|1220
|24.9
|947
|1
|389
|882
|304
