https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Bulls-Stax-14950910.php
Chicago Bulls Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|LaVine
|36
|33.6
|288-675
|.427
|113-284
|166-204
|.814
|855
|23.8
|Markkanen
|36
|30.1
|181-434
|.417
|80-230
|103-125
|.824
|545
|15.1
|Carter
|36
|30.3
|164-302
|.543
|6-28
|93-127
|.732
|427
|11.9
|Porter
|9
|25.1
|35-84
|.417
|16-40
|15-20
|.750
|101
|11.2
|White
|36
|24.0
|148-405
|.365
|66-192
|41-53
|.774
|403
|11.2
|Satoransky
|36
|28.6
|133-293
|.454
|43-112
|53-61
|.869
|362
|10.1
|Young
|35
|21.7
|121-306
|.395
|37-116
|24-40
|.600
|303
|8.7
|Hutchison
|9
|17.1
|20-44
|.455
|5-12
|19-29
|.655
|64
|7.1
|Dunn
|36
|24.1
|104-244
|.426
|18-74
|26-36
|.722
|252
|7.0
|Valentine
|21
|12.7
|50-120
|.417
|28-73
|5-5
|1.000
|133
|6.3
|Gafford
|26
|11.5
|49-74
|.662
|0-0
|14-28
|.500
|112
|4.3
|Arcidiacono
|34
|15.0
|45-117
|.385
|28-69
|18-24
|.750
|136
|4.0
|Harrison
|21
|7.9
|21-54
|.389
|4-11
|13-20
|.650
|59
|2.8
|Kornet
|17
|8.9
|17-50
|.340
|7-29
|5-5
|1.000
|46
|2.7
|Strus
|2
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|2.5
|Felicio
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Mokoka
|2
|3.0
|0-5
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|36
|241.4
|1378-3210
|.429
|451-1273
|596-778
|.766
|3803
|105.6
|OPPONENTS
|36
|241.4
|1371-3013
|.455
|388-1161
|720-946
|.761
|3850
|106.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|LaVine
|25
|138
|163
|4.5
|140
|3.9
|80
|0
|49
|118
|15
|Markkanen
|43
|195
|238
|6.6
|59
|1.6
|71
|0
|31
|61
|20
|Carter
|127
|233
|360
|10.0
|44
|1.2
|140
|0
|29
|60
|32
|Porter
|8
|23
|31
|3.4
|14
|1.6
|20
|0
|9
|7
|3
|White
|13
|114
|127
|3.5
|79
|2.2
|49
|0
|30
|53
|3
|Satoransky
|36
|98
|134
|3.7
|190
|5.3
|67
|0
|53
|74
|5
|Young
|51
|101
|152
|4.3
|66
|1.9
|65
|0
|36
|52
|9
|Hutchison
|1
|32
|33
|3.7
|8
|.9
|12
|0
|5
|12
|2
|Dunn
|18
|108
|126
|3.5
|119
|3.3
|124
|0
|73
|42
|13
|Valentine
|3
|38
|41
|2.0
|21
|1.0
|28
|1
|14
|12
|5
|Gafford
|26
|26
|52
|2.0
|10
|.4
|46
|0
|4
|10
|34
|Arcidiacono
|14
|44
|58
|1.7
|52
|1.5
|55
|0
|14
|18
|2
|Harrison
|6
|27
|33
|1.6
|24
|1.1
|19
|0
|11
|6
|5
|Kornet
|6
|18
|24
|1.4
|6
|.4
|13
|0
|2
|3
|11
|Strus
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Felicio
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mokoka
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|380
|1195
|1575
|43.8
|832
|23.1
|790
|1
|360
|558
|159
|OPPONENTS
|378
|1324
|1702
|47.3
|865
|24.0
|725
|0
|303
|662
|234
View Comments