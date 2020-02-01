Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 1, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 51 25 38 63 4 34 6 0 2 192 .130
F 19 Jonathan Toews 51 14 30 44 -1 34 1 0 3 116 .121
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 51 12 23 35 -4 13 8 0 1 143 .084
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 49 21 11 32 6 14 2 0 3 113 .186
F 17 Dylan Strome 40 10 20 30 3 14 2 0 1 64 .156
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 50 6 18 24 -3 25 2 0 0 83 .072
F 20 Brandon Saad 39 13 8 21 -2 12 0 2 4 94 .138
F 92 Alexander Nylander 47 6 11 17 -5 8 0 0 1 66 .091
D 5 Connor Murphy 39 4 11 15 4 8 0 0 0 74 .054
F 77 Kirby Dach 45 7 7 14 -2 10 0 0 2 66 .106
F 64 David Kampf 51 7 7 14 -7 6 0 1 2 74 .095
D 2 Duncan Keith 42 1 13 14 -3 12 0 0 0 68 .015
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 50 2 11 13 -7 14 0 1 0 57 .035
D 6 Olli Maatta 46 3 10 13 4 12 0 0 0 57 .053
F 15 Zack Smith 44 4 7 11 2 23 0 1 1 42 .095
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
F 91 Drake Caggiula 22 6 3 9 -2 14 1 0 0 28 .214
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 23 0 7 7 3 24 0 0 0 20 .000
D 27 Adam Boqvist 26 2 4 6 -9 6 0 0 1 37 .054
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 20 1 2 3 -8 38 0 0 0 12 .083
F 36 Matthew Highmore 21 1 2 3 0 4 0 0 0 20 .050
F 95 Dylan Sikura 9 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 10 .100
F 38 Brandon Hagel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 12 Ian McCoshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 47 John Quenneville 9 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 14 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 51 153 258 411 -19 396 24 5 22 1581 .097
OPPONENT TOTALS 51 157 257 414 -1 392 26 7 23 1793 .088

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Robin Lehner 29 1636 2.86 15 8 4 0 78 999 0.922 0 0 2
50 Corey Crawford 25 1438 2.96 9 13 2 1 71 786 0.91 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 51 3098 2.92 24 21 6 1 149 1785 .912 153 258 396
OPPONENT TOTALS 51 3098 2.82 27 18 6 3 144 1572 .903 157 257 392