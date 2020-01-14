THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 14, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 46 24 33 57 0 32 6 0 2 169 .142
F 19 Jonathan Toews 46 11 24 35 -6 32 1 0 2 108 .102
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 46 11 21 32 -4 11 7 0 1 130 .085
F 17 Dylan Strome 40 10 20 30 3 14 2 0 1 64 .156
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 44 16 10 26 3 10 2 0 3 95 .168
F 20 Brandon Saad 36 11 8 19 -2 12 0 2 3 84 .131
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 45 5 13 18 -4 25 2 0 0 78 .064
F 92 Alexander Nylander 42 5 9 14 -10 8 0 0 1 63 .079
F 64 David Kampf 46 6 7 13 -8 6 0 1 1 65 .092
D 2 Duncan Keith 37 1 11 12 -7 12 0 0 0 61 .016
D 6 Olli Maatta 41 3 9 12 -1 10 0 0 0 52 .058
D 5 Connor Murphy 34 4 8 12 0 6 0 0 0 65 .062
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 45 2 9 11 -7 14 0 1 0 52 .038
F 77 Kirby Dach 40 6 5 11 -3 8 0 0 2 57 .105
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
F 15 Zack Smith 39 2 7 9 -3 21 0 0 0 35 .057
D 27 Adam Boqvist 21 2 4 6 -8 4 0 0 1 28 .071
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
F 91 Drake Caggiula 17 3 1 4 -4 4 0 0 0 19 .158
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 20 1 2 3 -8 38 0 0 0 12 .083
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 18 0 3 3 -3 22 0 0 0 13 .000
F 95 Dylan Sikura 7 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 9 .111
F 36 Matthew Highmore 16 1 1 2 -3 4 0 0 0 17 .059
D 12 Ian McCoshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 47 John Quenneville 9 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 14 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 46 132 220 352 -68 364 22 4 18 1421 .093
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 146 235 381 47 368 24 7 22 1641 .089

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Robin Lehner 26 1457 2.88 13 7 4 0 70 913 0.923 0 0 2
50 Corey Crawford 23 1319 3.09 7 13 2 1 68 720 0.906 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 46 2797 3.0 20 20 6 1 138 1633 .911 132 220 364
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 2797 2.7 26 15 5 3 124 1413 .907 146 235 368