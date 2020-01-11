THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 11, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 45 24 32 56 -2 32 6 0 2 165 .145
F 19 Jonathan Toews 45 10 23 33 -8 32 1 0 2 107 .093
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 45 11 20 31 -5 11 7 0 1 126 .087
F 17 Dylan Strome 40 10 20 30 3 14 2 0 1 64 .156
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 43 14 10 24 1 10 2 0 2 92 .152
F 20 Brandon Saad 36 11 8 19 -2 12 0 2 3 84 .131
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 44 5 13 18 -5 25 2 0 0 78 .064
F 92 Alexander Nylander 41 5 9 14 -10 8 0 0 1 61 .082
F 64 David Kampf 45 6 6 12 -9 6 0 1 1 64 .094
D 2 Duncan Keith 36 1 11 12 -6 12 0 0 0 59 .017
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 44 2 9 11 -7 12 0 1 0 50 .040
F 77 Kirby Dach 39 6 5 11 -4 8 0 0 2 56 .107
D 6 Olli Maatta 40 2 9 11 -3 10 0 0 0 51 .039
D 5 Connor Murphy 33 4 7 11 0 6 0 0 0 61 .066
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
F 15 Zack Smith 38 2 6 8 -2 21 0 0 0 35 .057
D 27 Adam Boqvist 20 2 4 6 -8 4 0 0 1 27 .074
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
F 91 Drake Caggiula 16 3 1 4 -3 4 0 0 0 17 .176
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 20 1 2 3 -8 38 0 0 0 12 .083
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 17 0 3 3 -5 22 0 0 0 12 .000
F 95 Dylan Sikura 7 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 9 .111
F 36 Matthew Highmore 15 1 1 2 -2 4 0 0 0 13 .077
D 12 Ian McCoshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 47 John Quenneville 8 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 14 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 45 128 214 342 -78 362 22 4 17 1388 .092
OPPONENT TOTALS 45 144 232 376 57 366 24 7 22 1604 .090

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Robin Lehner 25 1397 2.92 12 7 4 0 68 876 0.922 0 0 2
50 Corey Crawford 23 1319 3.09 7 13 2 1 68 720 0.906 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 45 2737 3.02 19 20 6 1 136 1596 .910 128 214 362
OPPONENT TOTALS 45 2737 2.67 26 14 5 3 120 1380 .908 144 232 366