https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Blackhawks-Stax-14955727.php
Chicago Blackhawks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 7, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|43
|24
|30
|54
|1
|32
|6
|0
|2
|154
|.156
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|43
|10
|21
|31
|-6
|32
|1
|0
|2
|105
|.095
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|43
|10
|20
|30
|-2
|11
|6
|0
|1
|121
|.083
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|39
|10
|20
|30
|3
|14
|2
|0
|1
|64
|.156
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|41
|12
|10
|22
|1
|10
|2
|0
|2
|87
|.138
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|36
|11
|8
|19
|-2
|12
|0
|2
|3
|84
|.131
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|42
|5
|13
|18
|-4
|23
|2
|0
|0
|74
|.068
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|39
|5
|9
|14
|-9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.085
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|43
|6
|6
|12
|-9
|6
|0
|1
|1
|58
|.103
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|42
|2
|9
|11
|-6
|12
|0
|1
|0
|48
|.042
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|37
|6
|5
|11
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|51
|.118
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|34
|1
|10
|11
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.018
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|38
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|31
|4
|7
|11
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.068
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|36
|2
|6
|8
|-1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.067
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|18
|2
|3
|5
|-6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.080
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|15
|3
|1
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.200
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|19
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|38
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|22
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|14
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|D
|12
|Ian McCoshen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|John Quenneville
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|125
|208
|333
|-51
|350
|21
|4
|17
|1325
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|137
|225
|362
|32
|356
|24
|7
|20
|1546
|.089
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Robin Lehner
|25
|1397
|2.92
|12
|7
|4
|0
|68
|876
|0.922
|0
|0
|2
|50
|Corey Crawford
|21
|1202
|3.14
|7
|11
|2
|1
|63
|664
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|2617
|3.05
|19
|18
|6
|1
|131
|1540
|.911
|125
|208
|350
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|2617
|2.72
|24
|14
|5
|3
|117
|1317
|.906
|137
|225
|356
View Comments