THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 31, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 40 20 27 47 -2 30 5 0 2 142 .141
F 19 Jonathan Toews 40 9 19 28 -8 30 1 0 2 98 .092
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 40 9 18 27 -2 11 5 0 1 112 .080
F 17 Dylan Strome 36 8 19 27 4 14 2 0 0 57 .140
F 20 Brandon Saad 36 11 8 19 -2 12 0 2 3 84 .131
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 38 11 7 18 -1 8 2 0 2 79 .139
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 39 5 11 16 -4 21 2 0 0 70 .071
F 92 Alexander Nylander 39 5 9 14 -9 8 0 0 1 59 .085
F 77 Kirby Dach 34 6 5 11 -2 8 0 0 2 49 .122
F 64 David Kampf 40 5 6 11 -9 6 0 1 1 54 .093
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 39 2 8 10 -3 12 0 1 0 41 .049
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
D 2 Duncan Keith 31 1 8 9 -1 12 0 0 0 52 .019
D 5 Connor Murphy 28 3 6 9 -1 4 0 0 0 51 .059
D 6 Olli Maatta 35 1 7 8 -4 8 0 0 0 46 .022
F 15 Zack Smith 33 2 4 6 -1 15 0 0 0 30 .067
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
F 91 Drake Caggiula 15 3 1 4 -2 4 0 0 0 15 .200
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 27 Adam Boqvist 15 1 2 3 -5 4 0 0 0 20 .050
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 16 1 2 3 -9 38 0 0 0 11 .091
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 16 0 3 3 -4 22 0 0 0 12 .000
F 36 Matthew Highmore 11 1 1 2 0 4 0 0 0 13 .077
D 12 Ian McCoshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 47 John Quenneville 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 95 Dylan Sikura 3 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 40 111 184 295 -59 336 19 4 15 1232 .090
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 125 205 330 43 332 22 6 19 1444 .087

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Robin Lehner 23 1278 2.77 11 6 4 0 59 796 0.926 0 0 2
50 Corey Crawford 20 1142 3.2 6 11 2 1 61 643 0.905 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 40 2437 3.0 17 17 6 1 120 1439 .913 111 184 336
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 2437 2.63 23 12 5 3 105 1226 .910 125 205 332