THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 24, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 38 20 26 46 -1 30 5 0 2 137 .146
F 19 Jonathan Toews 38 8 19 27 -7 30 1 0 2 94 .085
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 38 8 17 25 -4 11 5 0 0 105 .076
F 17 Dylan Strome 34 7 17 24 2 12 2 0 0 50 .140
F 20 Brandon Saad 36 11 8 19 -2 12 0 2 3 84 .131
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 36 10 6 16 0 8 2 0 2 78 .128
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 37 4 11 15 -4 21 1 0 0 66 .061
F 92 Alexander Nylander 37 5 9 14 -10 8 0 0 1 58 .086
F 77 Kirby Dach 32 6 5 11 -5 8 0 0 2 45 .133
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 37 2 8 10 -3 12 0 1 0 38 .053
F 64 David Kampf 38 5 5 10 -9 6 0 1 1 53 .094
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
D 6 Olli Maatta 34 1 7 8 -5 6 0 0 0 46 .022
D 5 Connor Murphy 26 3 5 8 -2 2 0 0 0 45 .067
D 2 Duncan Keith 29 1 5 6 -3 12 0 0 0 49 .020
F 15 Zack Smith 31 2 4 6 -1 15 0 0 0 29 .069
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
F 91 Drake Caggiula 15 3 1 4 -2 4 0 0 0 15 .200
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 27 Adam Boqvist 14 1 2 3 -5 4 0 0 0 18 .056
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 14 0 3 3 -4 10 0 0 0 11 .000
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 14 0 2 2 -10 38 0 0 0 9 .000
F 36 Matthew Highmore 9 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 7 .000
D 12 Ian McCoshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 47 John Quenneville 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 95 Dylan Sikura 3 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 38 104 174 278 -69 314 18 4 14 1172 .089
OPPONENT TOTALS 38 121 197 318 54 302 22 5 19 1371 .088

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Robin Lehner 21 1153 2.86 9 6 4 0 55 723 0.924 0 0 2
50 Corey Crawford 20 1142 3.2 6 11 2 1 61 643 0.905 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 38 2312 3.05 15 17 6 1 116 1366 .912 104 174 314
OPPONENT TOTALS 38 2312 2.58 23 11 4 3 98 1166 .911 121 197 302