Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Graham 56 35.0 314-842 .373 190-516 167-205 .815 985 17.6
Rozier 56 34.0 342-824 .415 144-371 146-168 .869 974 17.4
Bridges 57 30.7 288-658 .438 90-264 90-112 .804 756 13.3
Washington 50 30.1 224-484 .463 67-173 76-117 .650 591 11.8
Zeller 53 23.1 232-449 .517 17-72 106-156 .679 587 11.1
Monk 55 21.3 212-488 .434 58-204 82-100 .820 564 10.3
Biyombo 48 18.8 134-247 .543 0-0 80-135 .593 348 7.3
Williams 41 19.7 94-210 .448 44-117 43-50 .860 275 6.7
Bacon 39 17.6 85-244 .348 19-67 35-53 .660 224 5.7
Hernangomez 25 10.6 55-105 .524 5-20 28-48 .583 143 5.7
McDaniels 8 15.4 14-30 .467 6-13 6-8 .750 40 5.0
Co.Martin 40 16.6 66-162 .407 14-63 33-52 .635 179 4.5
Kidd-Gilchrist 12 13.3 18-53 .340 5-17 7-9 .778 48 4.0
Batum 22 23.0 28-81 .346 14-49 9-10 .900 79 3.6
Ca.Martin 10 13.3 12-35 .343 5-12 4-7 .571 33 3.3
Chealey 2 9.5 0-3 .000 0-2 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 57 241.8 2118-4915 .431 678-1960 912-1230 .741 5826 102.2
OPPONENTS 57 241.8 2388-5004 .477 712-2000 790-1037 .762 6278 110.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Graham 41 158 199 3.6 429 7.7 104 0 53 163 15
Rozier 44 207 251 4.5 228 4.1 113 0 57 129 10
Bridges 79 239 318 5.6 99 1.7 118 0 37 84 40
Washington 48 224 272 5.4 106 2.1 135 0 47 81 39
Zeller 146 230 376 7.1 77 1.5 131 0 36 66 24
Monk 27 130 157 2.9 114 2.1 74 0 25 77 16
Biyombo 112 163 275 5.7 41 .9 103 0 9 44 39
Williams 15 94 109 2.7 41 1.0 71 0 26 25 22
Bacon 15 85 100 2.6 52 1.3 52 0 23 37 2
Hernangomez 31 58 89 3.6 17 .7 28 0 6 22 5
McDaniels 5 23 28 3.5 2 .3 13 0 5 3 0
Co.Martin 30 88 118 3.0 58 1.5 61 0 30 30 7
Kidd-Gilchrist 9 26 35 2.9 10 .8 18 0 0 7 3
Batum 25 75 100 4.5 66 3.0 41 0 17 22 8
Ca.Martin 3 14 17 1.7 9 .9 15 0 3 7 3
Chealey 0 0 0 .0 1 .5 2 0 3 0 0
TEAM 630 1814 2444 42.9 1350 23.7 1079 0 377 839 233
OPPONENTS 616 2022 2638 46.3 1530 26.8 1172 1 462 824 291