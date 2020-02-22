Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Graham 55 35.2 313-832 .376 190-513 163-201 .811 979 17.8
Rozier 54 34.2 336-800 .420 141-363 146-168 .869 959 17.8
Bridges 55 30.7 278-633 .439 86-254 84-105 .800 726 13.2
Washington 48 30.1 215-462 .465 60-160 76-115 .661 566 11.8
Zeller 51 23.1 221-428 .516 17-70 105-152 .691 564 11.1
Monk 53 21.0 203-460 .441 55-191 80-96 .833 541 10.2
Biyombo 46 19.2 131-243 .539 0-0 79-129 .612 341 7.4
Williams 41 19.7 94-210 .448 44-117 43-50 .860 275 6.7
Bacon 39 17.6 85-244 .348 19-67 35-53 .660 224 5.7
Hernangomez 24 10.6 53-101 .525 5-20 26-46 .565 137 5.7
McDaniels 6 13.5 10-16 .625 4-7 5-5 1.000 29 4.8
Co.Martin 38 16.2 63-145 .434 14-56 30-45 .667 170 4.5
Kidd-Gilchrist 12 13.3 18-53 .340 5-17 7-9 .778 48 4.0
Batum 22 23.0 28-81 .346 14-49 9-10 .900 79 3.6
Ca.Martin 8 12.4 8-25 .320 2-8 4-7 .571 22 2.8
TEAM 55 241.8 2056-4733 .434 656-1892 892-1191 .749 5660 102.9
OPPONENTS 55 241.8 2297-4831 .475 685-1930 765-1005 .761 6044 109.9

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Graham 41 157 198 3.6 427 7.8 103 0 51 161 14
Rozier 43 202 245 4.5 219 4.1 111 0 56 127 10
Bridges 78 229 307 5.6 93 1.7 116 0 36 84 40
Washington 45 217 262 5.5 100 2.1 132 0 46 77 39
Zeller 142 221 363 7.1 75 1.5 129 0 35 64 24
Monk 25 127 152 2.9 109 2.1 70 0 24 75 16
Biyombo 107 159 266 5.8 40 .9 99 0 9 43 39
Williams 15 94 109 2.7 41 1.0 71 0 26 25 22
Bacon 15 85 100 2.6 52 1.3 52 0 23 37 2
Hernangomez 30 56 86 3.6 16 .7 28 0 6 22 5
McDaniels 2 12 14 2.3 1 .2 9 0 3 0 0
Co.Martin 29 81 110 2.9 52 1.4 58 0 27 27 6
Kidd-Gilchrist 9 26 35 2.9 10 .8 18 0 0 7 3
Batum 25 75 100 4.5 66 3.0 41 0 17 22 8
Ca.Martin 2 11 13 1.6 5 .6 13 0 3 4 2
TEAM 608 1752 2360 42.9 1306 23.7 1050 0 362 816 230
OPPONENTS 600 1927 2527 45.9 1469 26.7 1135 1 445 799 273