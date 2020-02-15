Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Graham 54 35.2 313-825 .379 190-508 163-201 .811 979 18.1
Rozier 53 34.2 331-792 .418 138-358 145-167 .868 945 17.8
Bridges 54 30.7 269-610 .441 84-246 82-103 .796 704 13.0
Washington 47 30.1 209-451 .463 59-157 72-110 .655 549 11.7
Zeller 50 23.1 216-423 .511 17-70 99-144 .688 548 11.0
Monk 52 20.9 196-447 .438 53-186 71-87 .816 516 9.9
Biyombo 45 19.2 130-240 .542 0-0 78-127 .614 338 7.5
Williams 41 19.7 94-210 .448 44-117 43-50 .860 275 6.7
Bacon 39 17.6 85-244 .348 19-67 35-53 .660 224 5.7
Hernangomez 24 10.6 53-101 .525 5-20 26-46 .565 137 5.7
McDaniels 5 13.0 10-16 .625 4-7 3-3 1.000 27 5.4
Co.Martin 37 16.0 61-141 .433 14-54 30-45 .667 166 4.5
Kidd-Gilchrist 12 13.3 18-53 .340 5-17 7-9 .778 48 4.0
Batum 22 23.0 28-81 .346 14-49 9-10 .900 79 3.6
Ca.Martin 8 12.4 8-25 .320 2-8 4-7 .571 22 2.8
TEAM 54 241.9 2021-4659 .434 648-1864 867-1162 .746 5557 102.9
OPPONENTS 54 241.9 2260-4744 .476 678-1899 753-986 .764 5951 110.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Graham 41 155 196 3.6 420 7.8 102 0 49 157 14
Rozier 43 198 241 4.5 218 4.1 111 0 55 126 10
Bridges 76 223 299 5.5 91 1.7 115 0 34 83 40
Washington 42 215 257 5.5 96 2.0 130 0 44 74 38
Zeller 140 215 355 7.1 73 1.5 126 0 33 64 23
Monk 24 122 146 2.8 106 2.0 68 0 24 72 16
Biyombo 107 156 263 5.8 39 .9 97 0 9 40 37
Williams 15 94 109 2.7 41 1.0 71 0 26 25 22
Bacon 15 85 100 2.6 52 1.3 52 0 23 37 2
Hernangomez 30 56 86 3.6 16 .7 28 0 6 22 5
McDaniels 2 10 12 2.4 1 .2 5 0 3 0 0
Co.Martin 28 76 104 2.8 50 1.4 57 0 27 25 6
Kidd-Gilchrist 9 26 35 2.9 10 .8 18 0 0 7 3
Batum 25 75 100 4.5 66 3.0 41 0 17 22 8
Ca.Martin 2 11 13 1.6 5 .6 13 0 3 4 2
TEAM 599 1717 2316 42.9 1284 23.8 1034 0 353 798 226
OPPONENTS 588 1901 2489 46.1 1445 26.8 1112 1 433 785 270