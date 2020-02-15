https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Charlotte-Hornets-Stax-15058889.php
Charlotte Hornets Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Graham
|54
|35.2
|313-825
|.379
|190-508
|163-201
|.811
|979
|18.1
|Rozier
|53
|34.2
|331-792
|.418
|138-358
|145-167
|.868
|945
|17.8
|Bridges
|54
|30.7
|269-610
|.441
|84-246
|82-103
|.796
|704
|13.0
|Washington
|47
|30.1
|209-451
|.463
|59-157
|72-110
|.655
|549
|11.7
|Zeller
|50
|23.1
|216-423
|.511
|17-70
|99-144
|.688
|548
|11.0
|Monk
|52
|20.9
|196-447
|.438
|53-186
|71-87
|.816
|516
|9.9
|Biyombo
|45
|19.2
|130-240
|.542
|0-0
|78-127
|.614
|338
|7.5
|Williams
|41
|19.7
|94-210
|.448
|44-117
|43-50
|.860
|275
|6.7
|Bacon
|39
|17.6
|85-244
|.348
|19-67
|35-53
|.660
|224
|5.7
|Hernangomez
|24
|10.6
|53-101
|.525
|5-20
|26-46
|.565
|137
|5.7
|McDaniels
|5
|13.0
|10-16
|.625
|4-7
|3-3
|1.000
|27
|5.4
|Co.Martin
|37
|16.0
|61-141
|.433
|14-54
|30-45
|.667
|166
|4.5
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|12
|13.3
|18-53
|.340
|5-17
|7-9
|.778
|48
|4.0
|Batum
|22
|23.0
|28-81
|.346
|14-49
|9-10
|.900
|79
|3.6
|Ca.Martin
|8
|12.4
|8-25
|.320
|2-8
|4-7
|.571
|22
|2.8
|TEAM
|54
|241.9
|2021-4659
|.434
|648-1864
|867-1162
|.746
|5557
|102.9
|OPPONENTS
|54
|241.9
|2260-4744
|.476
|678-1899
|753-986
|.764
|5951
|110.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Graham
|41
|155
|196
|3.6
|420
|7.8
|102
|0
|49
|157
|14
|Rozier
|43
|198
|241
|4.5
|218
|4.1
|111
|0
|55
|126
|10
|Bridges
|76
|223
|299
|5.5
|91
|1.7
|115
|0
|34
|83
|40
|Washington
|42
|215
|257
|5.5
|96
|2.0
|130
|0
|44
|74
|38
|Zeller
|140
|215
|355
|7.1
|73
|1.5
|126
|0
|33
|64
|23
|Monk
|24
|122
|146
|2.8
|106
|2.0
|68
|0
|24
|72
|16
|Biyombo
|107
|156
|263
|5.8
|39
|.9
|97
|0
|9
|40
|37
|Williams
|15
|94
|109
|2.7
|41
|1.0
|71
|0
|26
|25
|22
|Bacon
|15
|85
|100
|2.6
|52
|1.3
|52
|0
|23
|37
|2
|Hernangomez
|30
|56
|86
|3.6
|16
|.7
|28
|0
|6
|22
|5
|McDaniels
|2
|10
|12
|2.4
|1
|.2
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Co.Martin
|28
|76
|104
|2.8
|50
|1.4
|57
|0
|27
|25
|6
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|9
|26
|35
|2.9
|10
|.8
|18
|0
|0
|7
|3
|Batum
|25
|75
|100
|4.5
|66
|3.0
|41
|0
|17
|22
|8
|Ca.Martin
|2
|11
|13
|1.6
|5
|.6
|13
|0
|3
|4
|2
|TEAM
|599
|1717
|2316
|42.9
|1284
|23.8
|1034
|0
|353
|798
|226
|OPPONENTS
|588
|1901
|2489
|46.1
|1445
|26.8
|1112
|1
|433
|785
|270
View Comments