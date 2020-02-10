https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Charlotte-Hornets-Stax-15044067.php
Charlotte Hornets Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Graham
|52
|35.2
|298-788
|.378
|184-488
|157-192
|.818
|937
|18.0
|Rozier
|52
|34.2
|327-779
|.420
|137-352
|143-165
|.867
|934
|18.0
|Bridges
|52
|30.6
|256-579
|.442
|79-231
|75-95
|.789
|666
|12.8
|Washington
|45
|30.0
|204-433
|.471
|59-152
|72-110
|.655
|539
|12.0
|Zeller
|49
|23.1
|213-414
|.514
|17-69
|99-144
|.688
|542
|11.1
|Monk
|50
|20.5
|181-417
|.434
|48-175
|64-79
|.810
|474
|9.5
|Biyombo
|44
|19.1
|124-232
|.534
|0-0
|76-123
|.618
|324
|7.4
|Williams
|41
|19.7
|94-210
|.448
|44-117
|43-50
|.860
|275
|6.7
|Bacon
|38
|17.7
|85-241
|.353
|19-67
|35-53
|.660
|224
|5.9
|Hernangomez
|22
|10.0
|49-91
|.538
|5-18
|26-44
|.591
|129
|5.9
|Co.Martin
|37
|16.0
|61-141
|.433
|14-54
|30-45
|.667
|166
|4.5
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|12
|13.3
|18-53
|.340
|5-17
|7-9
|.778
|48
|4.0
|Batum
|22
|23.0
|28-81
|.346
|14-49
|9-10
|.900
|79
|3.6
|McDaniels
|3
|8.3
|4-9
|.444
|0-2
|1-1
|1.000
|9
|3.0
|Ca.Martin
|6
|9.2
|3-11
|.273
|0-3
|3-5
|.600
|9
|1.5
|TEAM
|52
|241.9
|1945-4479
|.434
|625-1794
|840-1125
|.747
|5355
|103.0
|OPPONENTS
|52
|241.9
|2192-4561
|.481
|657-1815
|726-953
|.762
|5767
|110.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Graham
|39
|146
|185
|3.6
|401
|7.7
|100
|0
|47
|152
|13
|Rozier
|42
|192
|234
|4.5
|216
|4.2
|110
|0
|55
|124
|10
|Bridges
|74
|215
|289
|5.6
|89
|1.7
|111
|0
|32
|80
|39
|Washington
|39
|206
|245
|5.4
|91
|2.0
|124
|0
|40
|71
|37
|Zeller
|136
|209
|345
|7.0
|71
|1.4
|125
|0
|33
|63
|22
|Monk
|24
|115
|139
|2.8
|102
|2.0
|67
|0
|20
|66
|14
|Biyombo
|100
|153
|253
|5.8
|37
|.8
|97
|0
|9
|38
|36
|Williams
|15
|94
|109
|2.7
|41
|1.0
|71
|0
|26
|25
|22
|Bacon
|14
|80
|94
|2.5
|51
|1.3
|52
|0
|23
|36
|2
|Hernangomez
|27
|48
|75
|3.4
|14
|.6
|25
|0
|5
|22
|5
|Co.Martin
|28
|76
|104
|2.8
|50
|1.4
|57
|0
|27
|25
|6
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|9
|26
|35
|2.9
|10
|.8
|18
|0
|0
|7
|3
|Batum
|25
|75
|100
|4.5
|66
|3.0
|41
|0
|17
|22
|8
|McDaniels
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Ca.Martin
|1
|8
|9
|1.5
|4
|.7
|5
|0
|1
|3
|2
|TEAM
|574
|1645
|2219
|42.7
|1243
|23.9
|1003
|0
|336
|772
|219
|OPPONENTS
|555
|1834
|2389
|45.9
|1399
|26.9
|1075
|1
|419
|753
|258
View Comments