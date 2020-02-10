Champions Tour Statistics

Through Feb. 9

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $328,286. 2, Brett Quigley, $320,000. 3, Doug Barron, $203,250. 4, Stephen Ames, $176,000. 5 (tie), Fred Couples and Ernie Els, $170,000. 7, Scott Parel, $169,250. 8, Bernhard Langer, $155,117. 9, Woody Austin, $133,617. 10, Retief Goosen, $131,000.

Scoring

1, Brett Quigley, 67.00. 2 (tie), Stephen Ames, Fred Couples and Ernie Els, 67.33. 5, Doug Barron, 68.33. 6, Bernhard Langer, 68.50. 7 (tie), Woody Austin, José María Olazábal and Scott Parel, 68.67. 10, Paul Broadhurst, 68.83.

Driving Distance

1, Scott McCarron, 297.3. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 293.7. 3, Retief Goosen, 293.3. 4, Brandt Jobe, 292.8. 5, Ernie Els, 292.0. 6, Kenny Perry, 291.8. 7, Fred Couples, 291.0. 8, John Daly, 289.7. 9, Ken Tanigawa, 286.3. 10, Davis Love III, 286.0.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Fred Funk, 90.48%. 2, Bart Bryant, 88.10%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 85.71%. 4 (tie), Jay Haas and Colin Montgomerie, 83.33%. 6 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Jeff Maggert, 80.95%. 8, 4 tied with 78.57%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Kevin Sutherland, 85.19%. 2 (tie), Marco Dawson, Brandt Jobe and Jeff Maggert, 83.33%. 5 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron, 79.63%. 7, 4 tied with 77.78%.

Total Driving

1, Scott McCarron, 18. 2, Ken Tanigawa, 22. 3, Fred Couples, 24. 4, Retief Goosen, 26. 5 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Colin Montgomerie, 27. 7 (tie), Doug Barron and Ernie Els, 28. 9, Jerry Kelly, 29. 10, 2 tied with 30.

Putting Average

1, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.553. 2, Wes Short, Jr., 1.610. 3, Mark O'Meara, 1.629. 4, Tom Watson, 1.636. 5, Bernhard Langer, 1.651. 6, John Daly, 1.667. 7, Retief Goosen, 1.675. 8, Woody Austin, 1.686. 9, Steve Flesch, 1.690. 10, Fred Couples, 1.700.

Birdie Average

1, Stephen Ames, 6.00. 2, Brett Quigley, 5.67. 3 (tie), Fred Couples, Rod Pampling and Duffy Waldorf, 5.33. 6 (tie), Doug Barron and Paul Broadhurst, 5.17. 8, 5 tied with 5.00.

Eagles (Holes per)

1 (tie), Ernie Els and Gene Sauers, 27.0. 3, Woody Austin, 36.0. 4, 13 tied with 54.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), John Daly and Fred Funk, 100.00%. 3, Fred Couples, 87.50%. 4 (tie), Marco Dawson and Ernie Els, 83.33%. 6 (tie), Miguel Angel Jiménez and Gene Sauers, 80.00%. 8, Vijay Singh, 77.78%. 9, 2 tied with 66.67%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Ernie Els, 83. 2, Fred Couples, 89. 3, Bernhard Langer, 100. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 102. 5 (tie), Doug Barron and Retief Goosen, 104. 7, Woody Austin, 108. 8, Marco Dawson, 115. 9, Scott McCarron, 128. 10, Ken Tanigawa, 138.