Champions League Results
Dortmund (Germany) 2, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1
Atletico (Spain) 1, Liverpool (England) 0
Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio (Italy) 4, Valencia (Spain) 1
Tottenham (England) 0, RB Leipzig (Germany) 1
Chelsea (England) 0, Bayern (Germany) 3
SSC Napoli (Italy) 1, Barcelona (Spain) 1
Madrid (Spain) vs. Man City (England)
Olympique Lyonnais (France) vs. Juventus Turin (Italy)
