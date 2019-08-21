https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Champions-League-Results-14368817.php Champions League Results Published 5:37 pm EDT, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 Most Popular 1 Will SoNo mall affect Westport businesses? 2 White House officials eye payroll tax cut in effort to reverse weakening economy 3 ‘The dog has your back:’ Medical service dogs for veterans in Westport 4 Cops: Topless woman asked to cover up at Compo Beach, shows more 5 How to qualify for free, reduced lunch in Stamford schools 6 Westport police to welcome three new officers 7 Police: Sleeping driver found with pot, cocaine View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.