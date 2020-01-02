https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/CREIGHTON-92-MARQUETTE-75-14944106.php
CREIGHTON 92, MARQUETTE 75
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARQUETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anim
|34
|8-17
|1-1
|2-4
|1
|2
|18
|Bailey
|34
|7-15
|0-0
|2-11
|3
|1
|18
|Howard
|31
|6-16
|4-4
|0-2
|4
|4
|18
|Torrence
|20
|0-2
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|0
|0
|Morrow
|19
|3-6
|2-3
|2-6
|0
|2
|8
|Cain
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|5
|Elliott
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|McEwen
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|4
|0
|John
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|4
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-70
|7-8
|11-38
|14
|19
|75
Percentages: FG .414, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Bailey 4-10, Elliott 2-2, Howard 2-7, Cain 1-4, Anim 1-5, McEwen 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (McEwen).
Turnovers: 15 (Howard 4, McEwen 4, Elliott 2, John 2, Cain, Johnson, Morrow).
Steals: 1 (Morrow).
Technical Fouls: Morrow, 9:22 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ballock
|35
|9-16
|1-1
|1-4
|3
|0
|24
|Alexander
|33
|8-13
|3-3
|0-8
|1
|4
|21
|Zegarowski
|32
|5-13
|4-7
|1-8
|6
|2
|16
|Jefferson
|27
|6-10
|5-5
|3-7
|2
|1
|17
|Mahoney
|23
|3-5
|4-4
|2-3
|2
|2
|10
|Bishop
|22
|2-5
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Mitchell
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|K.Jones
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Scurry
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Windham
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Zeil
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-66
|17-22
|7-34
|16
|16
|92
Percentages: FG .500, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Ballock 5-9, Alexander 2-5, Zegarowski 2-5, Mahoney 0-2, Windham 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Alexander, Ballock).
Turnovers: 8 (K.Jones 2, Mahoney 2, Zegarowski 2, Jefferson, Mitchell).
Steals: 10 (Alexander 6, Ballock, Mahoney, Mitchell, Zegarowski).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Marquette
|38
|37
|—
|75
|Creighton
|48
|44
|—
|92
.
