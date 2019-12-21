FG FT Reb
SC STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Applewhite 30 6-9 7-10 1-4 1 0 19
Etienne 28 4-9 0-1 1-3 0 1 10
Sellers 27 1-8 0-0 1-6 2 1 3
Riley 23 3-6 0-0 1-6 2 1 7
Fields 19 1-4 5-7 2-5 1 3 7
Kinard 19 1-2 1-2 0-6 1 4 3
Moorer 17 2-5 0-0 2-4 0 3 4
Neal 10 2-4 0-0 1-2 1 2 4
Croskey 9 0-0 0-0 0-3 1 1 0
Edwards 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Hill 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Bottenberg 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Stone 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Flint 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-51 13-20 9-39 11 17 61

Percentages: FG .431, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Etienne 2-6, Riley 1-3, Sellers 1-4, Bottenberg 0-1, Kinard 0-1, Moorer 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Applewhite 2, Sellers 2, Bottenberg, Etienne, Riley).

Turnovers: 16 (Fields 4, Etienne 3, Applewhite 2, Kinard 2, Neal 2, Hill, Riley, Sellers).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
COLL. OF CHARLESTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Riller 28 7-12 3-5 0-4 4 1 18
Jasper 23 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 3 3
Miller 23 3-7 2-2 0-3 0 0 9
Galloway 22 1-4 0-0 0-0 2 1 2
McManus 20 6-12 0-1 1-5 1 3 13
Epps 17 1-3 0-0 0-2 2 1 3
Reddish 16 3-6 0-0 0-2 1 1 6
McCluney 13 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 4 3
Richard 13 2-4 2-2 0-0 1 2 7
Smart 13 2-3 3-4 0-7 0 1 7
Tucker 12 1-4 0-2 0-0 1 2 2
Totals 200 28-58 10-16 1-23 14 19 73

Percentages: FG .483, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Jasper 1-1, McCluney 1-1, Epps 1-2, Miller 1-3, Richard 1-3, Riller 1-4, McManus 1-5, Galloway 0-1, Tucker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Smart 2, Miller, Reddish, Tucker).

Turnovers: 6 (Riller 3, Miller, Richard, Smart).

Steals: 7 (Galloway 5, Miller, Smart).

Technical Fouls: None.

SC State 31 30 61
Coll. of Charleston 44 29 73

A_3,651 (5,100).