FG FT Reb
CAMPBELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lusane 22 4-6 0-0 0-2 4 1 8
Clemons 9 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 2
Gensler 29 6-10 0-0 0-2 2 3 14
Spencer 26 4-8 0-0 0-3 2 0 10
Henderson 31 4-8 2-4 1-8 3 2 10
Whitfield 24 7-8 0-0 0-1 1 0 16
Carralero 15 0-5 2-2 0-5 2 3 2
McCullough 13 1-3 0-0 0-3 0 1 2
Nelson 13 1-1 0-0 0-1 2 2 2
Thompson 11 0-2 0-0 0-3 1 0 0
Knight 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Stajcic 3 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 28-54 4-6 1-31 18 14 66

Percentages: FG .519, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Spencer 2-3, Whitfield 2-3, Gensler 2-4, Henderson 0-1, Stajcic 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Carralero 0-2, McCullough 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Carralero, Gensler, Henderson, Lusane).

Turnovers: 8 (Lusane 2, Nelson 2, Carralero, McCullough, Stajcic, Thompson).

Steals: 8 (Gensler 2, Lusane 2, Spencer 2, Clemons, Henderson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 36 3-10 6-8 1-5 2 1 12
LeXander 24 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Buskey 40 5-16 4-4 2-7 0 0 16
Fleming 40 6-15 5-5 0-10 5 1 18
Louis 40 0-6 3-4 1-3 2 2 3
Bowser 18 0-1 2-2 0-2 0 1 2
Kormylo 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 14-50 20-23 5-29 9 5 51

Percentages: FG .280, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Buskey 2-5, Fleming 1-6, Jones 0-1, LeXander 0-2, Louis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Fleming).

Turnovers: 10 (Fleming 3, Bowser 2, Buskey 2, Jones 2, Louis).

Steals: 4 (Fleming 2, Buskey, Louis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Campbell 41 25 66
Charleston Southern 21 30 51

A_715 (881).